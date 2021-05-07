Agribank’s Nghikembua takes a bow

07 May 2021 | Agriculture

Agribank announced that its chief executive Sakaria Nghikembua, will leave the bank at the end of July when his term comes to an end. He will take up the role as group chief executive of Momentum Metropolitan Namibia effective 1 August 2021.
In a media release, the board and bank employees thanked Nghikembua for elevating the bank to becoming a premier agricultural lender and for his contributions since 2016.
“Through his leadership, Agribank was put on a new, exciting growth trajectory; the bank’s 5-year strategy was devised and implemented; and financial sustainability became a long-awaited reality, resulting in significant growth in the bank’s loan book, its interest income as well as loan repayment and expense management discipline,” the bank said.
Commenting on Nghikembua’s contribution, board vice chairperson Dagmar Honsbein said that the value he added was immense, “and the board and the bank’s employees will continue to build on this solid foundation.”
She added that the process of recruiting a new chief executive officer is well underway and the public media will be duly informed.
On his part, Nghikembua says he relished his role at the bank. “I feel privileged to have had the opportunity to serve in this public service role over the past five years. We have done some fantastic things and have achieved quite a lot in a difficult operating environment. We have in place a good team that will continue to implement the strategy to ensure we consolidate the gains of the past years. I am truly grateful.”

Similar News

 

Inmates have green fingers

1 week ago - 28 April 2021 | Agriculture

Inmates at various correctional facilities countrywide, produced food worth N$19 million, home affairs deputy minister Daniel Kashikola said.He made this statement while tabling the ministry’s...

Know your winter vegetables

1 week ago - 27 April 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiThe change of season is fast approaching, as summer transitions into autumn.Crop producers who produce crops all year round know that it...

Thirteen farmers alloted to six farms

1 month - 05 April 2021 | Agriculture

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform (MAWLR) last week over 13 allotment letters to 13 resettled farmers on six farms located in the...

Aquaponics system launched

1 month - 31 March 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Claudia ReiterThe Hanns Seidel Foundation and the Finnish embassy yesterday launched the first aquaponics system at the Aris Primary School as part of...

The basics of grazing management

1 month - 29 March 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaThe grazing value and capacity of the land is a factor of certain attributes which includes the soil condition, grass species composition,...

Former public servant pursues full-time farming

1 month - 23 March 2021 | Agriculture

Hendrik Motinga, Agribank’s mentee and loan beneficiary under the Affirmative Action Loan Scheme, quit his formal job ten years ago as a Labour Inspector to...

Youth learn about cattle judging

1 month - 10 March 2021 | Agriculture

Bank Windhoek and Feedmaster will again offer a nationwide Youth Cattle Judging Course and Competition, aimed at equiping school learners between grade 9 and 11...

Control pests like this

2 months ago - 15 February 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiWhether you have a small garden to grow your own produce, or if you’re a large-scale farmer, crop production is an activity...

Roots delivers first apples

3 months ago - 29 January 2021 | Agriculture

A delegation from the Roots Agricultural village at Stampriet recently paid a courtesy visit to Agribank to present and showcase their first harvest from the...

Now is the time to harvest rainwater

3 months ago - 18 January 2021 | Agriculture

The previous and current rainy seasons in Namibia has given a sigh of relief to many farmers and is an indication that the country is...

Latest News

Two slots for Namibians at...

7th of May 07:50 | Sports

The Namibia Paralympic Committee (NPC) received two slots for track and field events at the 2021 Paralympic Games slated for Tokyo, Japan from 24 August...

Soccer: World Cup qualifiers postponed

5 hours ago | Sports

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) 2022 Qatar World Cup Qualifiers that were due to be...

How happy are cyclists? Very...

9 hours ago | Sports

An academic article by Dr Wesley Pieters, alongside Sheona Boardman was recently published by the International University of Management (IUM) Namibia Journal of Managerial Sciences.The...

New owners for Gobabis solar...

10 hours ago | Energy

Mergence Unlisted Investment Managers Namibia has increased its shareholding in the two Ejuva renewable energy projects in Gobabis from 17% to a majority stake of...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 05 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

US support for HIV facilities

1 day - 05 May 2021 | Social Issues

To continue increasing access to HIV services for all people in Namibia, the US Embassy in Namibia has supported the opening of two HIV testing...

Matrix Petroleum headed for Namibia

1 day - 05 May 2021 | Energy

UK based Matrix Petroleum – with operations in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia – is set to take on the Namibian market with...

Taking hands for Credit Guarantee...

1 day - 05 May 2021 | Banking

Standard Bank Namibia announced that it has partnered with the Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) to provide collateral cover of 60% for qualifying SMEs applying for...

Global shortage of midwives

1 day - 05 May 2021 | Health

Millions of lives of women and newborns are lost, and millions more experience ill health or injury, because the needs of pregnant women and skills...

Load More