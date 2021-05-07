Agribank’s Nghikembua takes a bow

Agribank chief executive Sakaria Nghikembua will leave the bank at the end of July. Photo contributed

Agribank announced that its chief executive Sakaria Nghikembua, will leave the bank at the end of July when his term comes to an end. He will take up the role as group chief executive of Momentum Metropolitan Namibia effective 1 August 2021.

In a media release, the board and bank employees thanked Nghikembua for elevating the bank to becoming a premier agricultural lender and for his contributions since 2016.

“Through his leadership, Agribank was put on a new, exciting growth trajectory; the bank’s 5-year strategy was devised and implemented; and financial sustainability became a long-awaited reality, resulting in significant growth in the bank’s loan book, its interest income as well as loan repayment and expense management discipline,” the bank said.

Commenting on Nghikembua’s contribution, board vice chairperson Dagmar Honsbein said that the value he added was immense, “and the board and the bank’s employees will continue to build on this solid foundation.”

She added that the process of recruiting a new chief executive officer is well underway and the public media will be duly informed.

On his part, Nghikembua says he relished his role at the bank. “I feel privileged to have had the opportunity to serve in this public service role over the past five years. We have done some fantastic things and have achieved quite a lot in a difficult operating environment. We have in place a good team that will continue to implement the strategy to ensure we consolidate the gains of the past years. I am truly grateful.”

