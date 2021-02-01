Agricultural Academy sees the light
The Agra Agricultural Academy offers a one-of-a-kind e-learning platform, which provides students the opportunity to study at their own pace, from the comfort of their home environment. It is perfect for senior secondary scholars, school leavers, farmers and employed individuals.
The Agra Agricultural Academy offers a unique opportunity for anyone looking to earn qualifications, skills and practical knowledge in the field of agriculture, with a wide range of certificate programmes and diplomas.
As the professional consultancy business division of Agra, Agra Provision is committed to fulfilling its mandate of creating a smart Namibia. It was for this reason that the Agra Agricultural Academy of Namibia was created. A changing global environment has highlighted the necessity for everyone to adapt to a world without boundaries, borders and even physical interaction, which emphasised a new level of advancement for teaching and learning.
All agricultural qualifications are developed by the International Agricultural Academy for Africa with input from Agra ProVision. These qualifications are then offered online through e-learning programs. The online programs are also supported through practical training from industry leaders.
Agri-pedia is an Internet Technology computer platform that presents all information in text, video, animation and graphic format and makes the transfer of information refreshing and visually understandable. All content is adjusted where needed to ensure that it is relevant to Namibian conditions.
Through the Agra Agricultural Academy, Agra ProVision hopes to improve the technical skills and practical abilities of Agra’s core client-base, in order for them to improve their productivity and their overall business success. Together we can achieve great things through agriculture.
The first Namibian candidates will graduate from the inaugural 2020 i3A intake in January 2021. The next intake for student programmes in 2021 is currently open. Contact [email protected] or phone +264 61 290 9208 for more information.