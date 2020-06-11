Aid for local artists

N$5.5m to the rescue

11 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • Justicia Shipena

The National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) in the directorate of arts in the Ministry of Education, Arts, and Culture launched the Covid-19 Arts Relief Fund in the capital on Wednesday. The fund is aimed at creating temporary relief for artists, cultural practitioners as well as arts and culture organisations.
Speaking at the launch, education minister Anna Nghipondoka said her ministry availed N$5.5 million from its internal budget to the fund through NACN, adding that to screen and approve applications, the ministry will appoint a seven-member committee.
“The committee will consist of two ministerial representatives from the directorate of arts and national heritage and culture programmes, two members from NACN and three public nominees which will be selected by the arts and culture community,” she said.
According to NACN chairperson Patrick Sem, funding will occur through an application process over a period of three months from June to August. He said the fund has an initiative called Art for All, which will focus on workshops, research, data collection and conducting marketing activities for the sector.
“It also includes an art and culture engagement which are online dialogues to ensure continuous engagement through public discussion forums linking various stakeholders,” he said.
Sem said proof of citizenship, a curriculum vitae, a motivational letter not longer than one page, and indication of creative cultural involvement is mandatory to apply. “Arts and culture practitioners are encouraged to submit their proposals to receive funding support. A total of N$800 000 has been allocated for project grants, with each individual applicant eligible for N$2 000 maximum, targeting 300 to 500 artists,” he said.

Funding for institutions
He added that special funding will be provided to independent art and culture institutions, however this will only be upon receipt and approval of proposals aimed at continuing their activities or supporting new initiatives.
“For organisational support, N$1.5 million has been allocated, targeting 20 to 40 art and culture organisations. Each can apply for a maximum of N$75 000,” he said.
The fund also allocated N$1 million for grants to public institutions through which artists can apply for funds. This grant targets a total of seven public institutions.
The seven organisations are the National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN), the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN), the Museum Association of Namibia (MAN) and Nascam who each receive N$150 000, while the College of the Arts (CoTA) has been allocated N$50 000, the Namibia Film Commission N$250 000 and organisations supporting people living with disabilities in the country will receive N$100 000.
Sem added that NACN membership fees will be waived for a year. “However, artists, art organisations and cultural practitioners are urged to register to create a database. Artists were expected to pay N$100 and art organisations N$250. These fees will be waived until 31 March 2021.”
Nghipondoka called on private and public broadcasters to show patriotism towards local creators and producers. “Lend a hand in the relief program by playing and using more locally produced content to enable artists to earn an income through royalties,” she said.
She added that local authorities should support arts and culture practitioners and organisations by presenting free venues such as town halls and open spaces to carry out activities.

Delicious soup served fresh

22 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Soup Ladies were born to celebrate Namibian produce and create good food.Starting off only a few weeks ago, Conny von Dewitz and...

