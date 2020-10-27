Aiming for top cycling honours

27 October 2020 | Sports

The Nedbank Desert Dash is the principle for every cyclist, and this year, the Namibia Cleaning Chemical Solutions (NCCS) Cymot Pro Cycling team says the Nedbank Namibia Desert Dash will allow them to challenge for top honours in the four-man team competition.
NCCS, formed in 2011, produced their best results in 2018, when they ended second in the two-man team and sixth in the four-man team, results which they aim to better.
The Nedbank Desert Dash bucket list event, is a gruelling 373km endurance race across the Khomas Hochland and through the Namib Desert over 24 hours.
NCCS team principal, Eben Iita, says that while the four-man team has already been registered and will be sponsored by Nedbank Namibia, they are organising sponsorship for up to three solo riders and support vehicles to participate in the Dash. “Thank you so much for great companies like Indongo Toyota for their willingness to support.
“The Nedbank Desert Dash offers an opportunity for previously disadvantaged cyclists to compete with the best riders from all over the world. We now have the experience of competing at the top, so we believe we can challenge for top honours,” he said.
NCCS has already participated in competitions sanctioned by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), held in South Africa, Swaziland and Botswana where they have performed far beyond their expectations.

Inspiration
On why he saw the need for a cycling team from Katutura, Iita says the idea came to him when he took up the sport as a lifestyle change to lose weight. “I met up with Lotto Petrus, a two-time Namibian champion and one-time African champion, who said we should help boys from Katutura who cannot afford to join established teams. We started with three riders in 2011 and now we have more than seven professional riders,” he said.
Lotto recently made news headlines when a motorist knocked him off his bike while on a training ride on the Western Bypass. Luckily, the soft spoken and humble cyclist did not suffer extensive injuries.
Iita adds that the team continues to grow and has started an amateur team called Etameko Cycling Club, whose main aim is to develop the sport in the western suburbs.
They have also joined hands with Physically Active Youth (PAY) to recruit youngsters interested in the sport and to develop them by offering sporting opportunities.
On how the team has been received by their local community, Iita says they are very happy to see the youth taking up a sport previously reserved for the elite. “Our people are more attuned to football and boxing, but with our team, we are working hard to make our people aware of cycling as a sport. We are also hoping companies can support the development of the sport in the previously disadvantaged communities.”
He is also confident that with proper development structures and talent identification programmes, Namibia has the potential to produce world-class cyclists to challenge even the world-best cycling nations.

Trials and tribulations
Iita added that it is not smooth sailing in the cycling world, as they face many trials; he says last year they missed out on an opportunity to participate in a competition in Mauritius because of lack of funds.
He also noted cycling equipment is expensive, with quality bikes said to cost more than N$100 000—an amount most cyclists in the team cannot afford. “Not only are the bikes expensive, but you also need different bikes for different races. For example, our riders usually use normal bikes for time trials, which already places them at a 10-second disadvantage when competing with a rider who has a time-trial bike. This lack of resources makes it difficult for us to implement all the projects we have planned,” Iita explained.
He said maintaining the bikes is another cost, as during endurance races you need support vehicles, supplements, a masseur, proper cycling shoes and uniforms. “However, we are looking at using these challenges as motivation to work hard and making cycling one of the biggest sports codes in Namibia.”
NCCS plans to start developing cyclists from a younger age, and will soon invite people to donate old bicycle frames that can be re-assembled and used to train children as young as five years old.
The Nedbank Desert Dash race starts in Windhoek on Friday, 11 December and ends in Swakopmund 24 hours later.

Similar News

 

Namibia ready for Eilat!

17 hours ago | Sports

The world watched on Sunday and Monday, as the Namibian Esports team took on the team from South Africa online in the Southern Africa Region...

Hot hockey on the cards

21 hours ago | Sports

The Namibia National Inline Hockey (NIIHA) team trials where held last weekend and while the temperature outside was hot, the action inside was on fire!This...

Table Tennis rules the roost

2 days ago - 25 October 2020 | Sports

After seven months of no competition, the Namibia Table Tennis Association (NTTA hosted the annual Windhoek Open at the Wanderers Sports Club last weekend.Due to...

NIIHA trails this weekend

5 days ago - 22 October 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Inline Hockey Association (NIIHA) hosts national time trials for junior and senior men and women at the show grounds in Windhoek from 23...

Keeping cyclists’ wheels rolling

5 days ago - 22 October 2020 | Sports

The RMB Elite Cycling team received cycling gear as part of an overall sponsorship of N$230 000. RMB Namibia has been part of the after-school...

Schools MTB league on a roll

1 week ago - 16 October 2020 | Sports

The FNB Schools MTB league continues at the Kleine Kuppe gate of IJG Trails this afternoon at 14:30. Pictured here is action from last week,...

Powering pedals

1 week ago - 14 October 2020 | Sports

FNB Namibia’s commercial division handed over a sponsorship of N$12 000 towards the Etameko Cycling Club and its monthly cycling events for amateur cyclists. At...

Desert Dash on a roll

2 weeks ago - 12 October 2020 | Sports

The 2020 edition of the Nedbank Desert Dash was officially launched this afternoon in Windhoek. Known as the longest single-stage mountain bike race in the...

Blue waters beckon

2 weeks ago - 08 October 2020 | Sports

The first instalment of the Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala for the year takes place at the Olympia swimming pool in Windhoek this coming weekend,...

Calling all dancers

2 weeks ago - 08 October 2020 | Sports

Due to Covid-19, the Namibia Dance Sport Academy is hosting Global Dance Supreme - Namibia Online Qualifier Competition from 1 to 3 November 2020 and...

Latest News

Hot hockey on the cards

21 hours ago | Sports

The Namibia National Inline Hockey (NIIHA) team trials where held last weekend and while the temperature outside was hot, the action inside was on fire!This...

Micro grant for Gobabis foundation

21 hours ago | Society

The Light for the Children Foundation in Gobabis received N$180 000 from the German embassy's micro project fund to implement safety measures at its school...

Aiming for top cycling honours

22 hours ago | Sports

The Nedbank Desert Dash is the principle for every cyclist, and this year, the Namibia Cleaning Chemical Solutions (NCCS) Cymot Pro Cycling team says the...

Purchasing property for the parents

23 hours ago | Life Style

It is not uncommon for those who find themselves in a better financial position than that of their parents, to purchase a property on their...

Rural residents receive food parcels

23 hours ago | Social Issues

The Namibia Red Cross in collaboration with the health ministry and with the assistance of NamibRE last week donated food parcels to 50 vulnerable households...

A history of violence

1 day - 27 October 2020 | Social Issues

Windhoek • Jana-Mari SmithNamibia’s grim epidemic of violence against women could be partly traced to decades of violent oppression by colonial and apartheid forces and...

Changemakers reach out

1 day - 27 October 2020 | Social Issues

In a bid to continue creating positive change in communities, volunteering employees of the Capricorn Group spent time with over 100 orphans, vulnerable children and...

Poiya Media: A success story

1 day - 27 October 2020 | Business

As Poiyah Media celebrates over 1000 days in business, it welcomed its sixth group of interns to its public relations agency.Since inception, Poiyah Media not...

New campaign ignites patriotism

1 day - 27 October 2020 | Banking

Get Local #GoBeyond – this is Bank Windhoek’s new swipe campaign that is aimed at stimulating patriotism in light of the global pandemic challenges.According to...

Load More