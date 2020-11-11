Air Nam aeries undergo maintenance

Cape Town, Johannesburg flights suspended

11 November 2020 | Transport

Air Namibia announced that their two Embraer Jet (ERJ) aircraft will undergo scheduled heavy maintenance checks from 16 November 2020. These checks are expected to be completed within four weeks.
Air Namibia’s ERJ fleet is used for servicing all domestic routes, as well as Cape Town and Johannesburg routes.
Given these maintenance activities, the airline will only be operating two of their four aircraft. This means that flights between Cape Town and Johannesburg will be suspended for four weeks. However, domestic routes will continue to operate as scheduled, as it remains unaffected by the maintenance activities.
“In line with its vision statement of being a safe, reliable, efficient and caring airline, Air Namibia operates a fleet carefully selected to meet expectations of its stakeholders. These expectations include performance dependability and comfort,” said Air Namibia’s interim chief executive, Theo Mberirua. “These heavy scheduled maintenance activities will be undertaken by our own employees, who are fully trained and certified aircraft maintenance engineers. The Air Namibia maintenance team is duly registered, and has been maintaining the ERJ fleet for the past 10 years.”

