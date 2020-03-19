Air Nam continues flying

Air Namibia announced that while its route to Germany is on hold, inbound and outbound flights to South Africa and other countries in the region where the airline operates, will continue until further notice. In a media release the airline said that it is in full conformity with government’s resolutions. “To this effect, Air Namibia suspended the Windhoek – Frankfurt route effective Saturday 14 March 2020 for 30 days. So far, South Africa is not amongst the countries listed by the GRN as ‘high risk’ countries,” the airline said. “According to the 4th (2020) Decision-Making Cabinet Resolutions, reference to point (g): South African Borders, including air travel to remain open to serve as points of entry for Namibians returning home and exit point for visitors from Namibia, and to facilitate trade between the two countries. The airline remains on high alert and conformity with all safety measures implemented. All passengers will be subjected to extensive screening on arrival.

