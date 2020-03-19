Air Nam continues flying

19 March 2020 | Infrastructure

Air Namibia announced that while its route to Germany is on hold, inbound and outbound flights to South Africa and other countries in the region where the airline operates, will continue until further notice. In a media release the airline said that it is in full conformity with government’s resolutions. “To this effect, Air Namibia suspended the Windhoek – Frankfurt route effective Saturday 14 March 2020 for 30 days. So far, South Africa is not amongst the countries listed by the GRN as ‘high risk’ countries,” the airline said. “According to the 4th (2020) Decision-Making Cabinet Resolutions, reference to point (g): South African Borders, including air travel to remain open to serve as points of entry for Namibians returning home and exit point for visitors from Namibia, and to facilitate trade between the two countries. The airline remains on high alert and conformity with all safety measures implemented. All passengers will be subjected to extensive screening on arrival.

Similar News

 

Property prices dampen

1 day - 18 March 2020 | Infrastructure

While economists believe that the decision by the Bank of Namibia to reduce the repo rate from 6.50% to 6.25% and the resultant adjustments by...

City sued

6 days ago - 13 March 2020 | Infrastructure

Marc Springer Paratus has filed an injunction against the Windhoek City Council, saying it feels that its entrepreneurial freedom is being impaired and that the...

Namibia receives water support

6 days ago - 13 March 2020 | Infrastructure

The African Development Bank (AfDB) approved close to a N$1.9 billion loan and a €3 million grant to support Namibia’s water sector support program. The...

Oanob dam under investigation

1 week ago - 09 March 2020 | Infrastructure

Reboth • [email protected] Residents of Rehoboth are worried after noticing cracks in the Oanob dam wall, however NamWater says it needs more data for a...

MTC wants to house homeless

2 weeks ago - 28 February 2020 | Infrastructure

MTC has set itself the goal to provide affordable housing for the homeless.According to MTC spokesperson Tim Ekandjo, the company plans to build 270 apartments...

No 5G for capital … yet

2 weeks ago - 28 February 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] request to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Huawei Communications and the City of Windhoek for a 5G network connectivity...

Slight revenue increase for ECB

3 weeks ago - 26 February 2020 | Infrastructure

The Electricity Control Board (ECB) has recorded a 3.6% revenue increase from N$86.3 million in the 2017/18 financial year to N$89.4 million in the 2018/19...

081Every1 expands

3 weeks ago - 25 February 2020 | Infrastructure

MTC today announced the completion of phase one of the N$1 billion 081Every1 network project and the commencement of phase two.The project was officially launched...

Millions for electrification

3 weeks ago - 21 February 2020 | Infrastructure

The City Council has decided to answer to the call of its residents by investing N$14 million, for the electrification of about one thousand two...

Neighbours appeal against CoW decision

4 weeks ago - 20 February 2020 | Infrastructure

Yolanda Nel – Neighbours of a proposed three storey dwelling in Xena Street, Windhoek, have appealed against the City of Windhoek after the municipal council...

Latest News

Dan and Vera heading to...

19th of March 15:27 | Sports

The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) announced that two more athletes will represent the country at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Cyclists Vera...

A whole new e-reading world...

19th of March 14:33 | Education

Come Saturday (21 March), a world of books will be available via app, thanks to a sponsorship valued at U$1 million by the Foundation for...

Goethe, NSS closed for now

19th of March 14:13 | Society

The Namibia Scientific Society (NSS) and Goethe-Institut Namibia (pictured) have announced that their offices will be closed to the public for the next 30 days,...

NUST debuts DTVET

19th of March 14:06 | Education

The Department of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (DTVET), formerly known as the Department of Education and Languages at the Namibia University of Science...

EFT scammer arrested in the...

9 minutes ago | Crime

The City Police arrested a suspect in connection to the purchase of tyres through fictitious electronic fund transfer on Wednesday.Speaking to Nampa, City Police Superintendent...

No tax relief in sight

13 minutes ago | Tourism

Swakopmund • [email protected] only is the tourism industry hoping for tax relief in the face of the mayhem caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, they feel...

Painting Namibia blue

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

MTC announced that it will create employment opportunities for artisans in all 14 regions with its ‘Paint Namibia Blue’ project.The project scheduled to start this...

State of emergency explained

23 hours ago | Education

In light of the World Health Organisation’s designation of Covid-19 as a global pandemic, the president declared a state of (public health) emergency in Namibia...

Baxu streamed globally – for...

1 day - 18 March 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Multiple award-winning Namibian short film Baxu and the Giants will be available globally to stream and download for free starting this weekend!The short film tells...

Load More