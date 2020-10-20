Air Nam flights set to resume

20 October 2020 | Transport

Air Namibia announced the resumption of flights to Johannesburg and Cape Town, starting on 28 October 2020.
According to a media statement, the Windhoek – Johannesburg route will be operated on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, whereas two flights between Windhoek – Cape Town (direct & via Walvis Bay) will be operated on Fridays and Sundays.
Air Namibia’s interim chief executive Theo Mberirua said that the resumption of the two routes is in line with the airline’s restart plan, following the long layoff due to Covid-19.
“The decision to relaunch these routes are in line with Air Namibia’s mandate to create air transport linkages to promote intra-Africa connectivity and regional integration,” Mberirua said. “Although the airline normally operates an extensive schedule that requires multiple destinations to feed the entire network, the move by Air Namibia to breathe new life into these two routes will provide smooth and convenient connections inbound and outbound, connecting Namibia to the world, and the world to Namibia.”
With the high season for this market looming and holidaymakers planning to visit the neighbouring country and vice versa, Air Namibia’s operation will meet the growing demand with the resumption of these routes.
Flight times are as follows:
Windhoek – Johannesburg SW723 Depart: 09:30 – Arrive: 11:15
Windhoek – Cape Town SW703 Depart: 07:25 – Arrive: 09:25
Windhoek – Cape Town (via WVB) SW715 Depart: 13:55 – Arrive: 17:15

Similar News

 

FlyWestair recommences commercial flights

4 days ago - 16 October 2020 | Transport

FlyWestair announced the take-off of their first scheduled passenger flight between Windhoek Hosea Kutako International Airport and Johannesburg O.R. Tambo International Airport, starting on Monday,...

Welcome back, Eurowings!

4 weeks ago - 21 September 2020 | Transport

Swakopmund • [email protected] is a glimmer of hope for the Namibian tourism industry after the Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings became the first airline to fly here...

Qatar also heading back to Windhoek

1 month - 17 September 2020 | Transport

Come 15 October, Qatar Airways will be flying to Windhoek three times a week again.The announcement came earlier today, and follows the decision by Eurowings...

Eurowings makes a Namibian return

1 month - 17 September 2020 | Transport

Eurowings will resume their Frankfurt-Windhoek route this weekend, with the first flight landing at the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) on Sunday.In a media statement,...

Regional air traffic in limbo

1 month - 15 September 2020 | Transport

Windhoek • NMHRegional airlines that carried thousands of passengers between Windhoek, Johannesburg and Cape Town before Corona restrictions, are facing payment difficulties.Based on a proposed...

Ethiopian Airlines resumes Windhoek flights

1 month - 14 September 2020 | Transport

Passenger client volumes declined to 80% globally due to travel bans and restrictions that were imposed as a result of Covid-19, Namibia Airports Company (NAC)...

Air Nam flights suspended again

1 month - 01 September 2020 | Transport

Air Namibia announced the suspension of domestic flights following the extension of stage three level restrictions across the 14 regions.Restrictions were extended for two weeks...

Air Nam flights suspended again

2 months ago - 13 August 2020 | Transport

Air Namibia announced the temporary suspension of all domestic flights until 29 August 2020. This follows President Hage Geingob’s announcement that the entire country will...

Diesel temporarily halts bus service

2 months ago - 11 August 2020 | Transport

Windhoek • [email protected] City of Windhoek (CoW) admitted that a lack of diesel disrupted a number of bus routes last week.When contacted on Thursday, municipal...

Licence renewal burden eased

3 months ago - 15 July 2020 | Transport

Customers with multiple vehicles registered on his/her name, will be able to effect payment for the renewal of a vehicle licence without being affected by...

Latest News

US donates face shields, swabs

18 hours ago | Health

The American Embassy in Namibia donated 11 000 face shields and 3000 nasal testing swabs packaged with specimen transport media tubes to the ministry of...

Agri-empowerment for women and youth

18 hours ago | Agriculture

Relaxed conditions to encourage participation and enhanced financial inclusion is the basis of Agribank’s newly launched loan scheme for women and the youth.The bank decided...

Support for frontline staff

22 hours ago | Society

Old Mutual Namibia donated N$1.3 million to government to be used in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The amount donated is...

Gender ministry visits Omaheke

22 hours ago | Government

Deputy minister of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare, Bernadette Jagger, yesterday paid a courtesy call on Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate as part of...

Power for Otjomuise ext. 6

22 hours ago | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) officially switched on electricity for the Otjomuise Extension Six informal settlement as part of its development obligations to supply electricity...

Air Nam flights set to...

23 hours ago | Transport

Air Namibia announced the resumption of flights to Johannesburg and Cape Town, starting on 28 October 2020.According to a media statement, the Windhoek – Johannesburg...

Poverty fuels skin disease

23 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] unidentified skin disease that hit a San community near Rundu over the past few months, has been identified as part of a...

Happy housing beneficiaries

1 day - 19 October 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) handed over completed affordable houses to eight beneficiaries at Goreangab in the Samora Machel Constituency on Friday.These houses are part...

Court investigators boost child support...

1 day - 19 October 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] landmark appointment last year of ten maintenance investigators to nine magistrate courts to boost child support cases, has yielded positive results with...

Load More