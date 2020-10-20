Air Nam flights set to resume

Pictured FLTR are First Officer Ralph Naibab; AirNam Airport Manager at Hosea Kutako Moses Shihepo; interim CEO Theo Mberirua; NAC Executive Airport Operations Leonard Shipuata; AirNam Acting Head: Commercial Services Bluemy Hamutenya’ and Captain Dylan O’Malley. Photo contributed

Air Namibia announced the resumption of flights to Johannesburg and Cape Town, starting on 28 October 2020.

According to a media statement, the Windhoek – Johannesburg route will be operated on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, whereas two flights between Windhoek – Cape Town (direct & via Walvis Bay) will be operated on Fridays and Sundays.

Air Namibia’s interim chief executive Theo Mberirua said that the resumption of the two routes is in line with the airline’s restart plan, following the long layoff due to Covid-19.

“The decision to relaunch these routes are in line with Air Namibia’s mandate to create air transport linkages to promote intra-Africa connectivity and regional integration,” Mberirua said. “Although the airline normally operates an extensive schedule that requires multiple destinations to feed the entire network, the move by Air Namibia to breathe new life into these two routes will provide smooth and convenient connections inbound and outbound, connecting Namibia to the world, and the world to Namibia.”

With the high season for this market looming and holidaymakers planning to visit the neighbouring country and vice versa, Air Namibia’s operation will meet the growing demand with the resumption of these routes.

Flight times are as follows:

Windhoek – Johannesburg SW723 Depart: 09:30 – Arrive: 11:15

Windhoek – Cape Town SW703 Depart: 07:25 – Arrive: 09:25

Windhoek – Cape Town (via WVB) SW715 Depart: 13:55 – Arrive: 17:15

