Air Nam flights suspended again
13 August 2020 | Transport
In a media statement issued by the airline, it said domestic flight operations will resume on 30 August 2020.
Additionally, the suspension of regional flights has been extended until 20 September and 30 September for Frankfurt, depending on the reopening of international borders.
Furthermore, the airline has introduced flexible re-booking options for travellers who need to change their travel dates, adding that for domestic flights, all tickets purchased on or before 12 August 2020 will be offered one free change to a new travel date until 31 October 2020.
Customers are urged to alter their bookings online or via email.