Air Nam flights suspended again

13 August 2020 | Transport

Air Namibia announced the temporary suspension of all domestic flights until 29 August 2020. This follows President Hage Geingob’s announcement that the entire country will revert to stage three level of restrictions from 12 until 28 August in an effort to curb the further spread of Covid-19.
In a media statement issued by the airline, it said domestic flight operations will resume on 30 August 2020.
Additionally, the suspension of regional flights has been extended until 20 September and 30 September for Frankfurt, depending on the reopening of international borders.
Furthermore, the airline has introduced flexible re-booking options for travellers who need to change their travel dates, adding that for domestic flights, all tickets purchased on or before 12 August 2020 will be offered one free change to a new travel date until 31 October 2020.
Customers are urged to alter their bookings online or via email.

