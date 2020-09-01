Air Nam flights suspended again

Photo Air Namibia

Air Namibia announced the suspension of domestic flights following the extension of stage three level restrictions across the 14 regions.

Restrictions were extended for two weeks in a bid to curb the further spread of Covid-19.

In a statement, the airline said the suspension would remain in place until such a time when local travel is allowed.

The suspension of regional and international flights has also been extended until further notice, depending on market demand and reopening of international borders of countries where the airline operates to.

“As an active stakeholder in the tourism industry, Air Namibia will continue to participate in the tourism revival initiative,” the statement said, adding that although scheduled regional and international flight operations will resume later, the national airline remains available to offer charter flights worldwide.

