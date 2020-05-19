Air Nam plans repatriation flights
19 May 2020 | Transport
Air Namibia wants to fly stranded EU citizens in Namibia home in the coming week and at the same time bring back Namibians who are in Europe and wish to return.
The airline indicated a provisional flight date as 27 May, when the aeroplane is envisaged to take off from Hosea Kutako International Airport heading to Frankfurt / Germany. “On the return flight, Air Namibia will bring Namibian citizens (and other permanent residents of Namibia) home, should there be enough passengers,” the airline said.
According to a statement, the flight will be at passengers’ own expense; government will only facilitate the application for flight and landing clearances. However, the flight price will depend on the number of passengers. Also, a 14-day quarantine will apply upon arrival. Anyone wishing to travel to Namibia should email details to [email protected] or [email protected]
Air Namibia did not have any further information yesterday, particularly regarding the price of the flights.
At the same time, the airline also offered several return flights for citizens of other African countries. The flights are planned to start on Friday (22May), it said.
According to the statement, the one-way flights would fly to Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Kinshasa (DRC) and Luanda (Angola). The flight prices range between N$5 850 and N$9 497. However, interested parties should have booked a flight and paid for it by yesterday (18 May). “Flight tickets are only reimbursed if the money appears in the Air Namibia account,” the airline said.