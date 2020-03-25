Air Nam shuts down temporarily

Air Namibia announced the temporary suspension of all flights, including domestic and regional flights, effective 27 March until 20 April 2020. Long haul flights (international) have been suspended since 14 March 2020 and further updates will be communicated. This development is in aligned to government’s travel restrictions aimed at curbing the further spread of Covid-19. However, as part of the essential services, the airline remains available to offer air transport through charter flights for humanitarian purposes, as well as offer airlift of pharmaceutical supplies, consumables, and more. In the meantime, Air Namibia has introduced flexible rebooking options for travellers who need to change their travel dates. All tickets purchased for travel up to 30 April will be given one free change to a new travel date until 31 December 2020. Customers may change their bookings online or email us at [email protected]