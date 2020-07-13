Airport expansion: Cabinet satisfied with progress

13 July 2020 | Infrastructure

The cabinet committee overseeing the expansion of Hosea Kutako International Airport is satisfied with the progress made so far, the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) announced on Friday. This follows a visit by a high-ranking delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.
“The contractor, Nexus, and the project team are taking advantage of the standstill caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” the NAC said. “Minimal passenger traffic enables certain work to be accelerated and may perhaps even shorten the construction schedule.”
At the moment, 228 people are employed on the construction site, of which 226 are Namibians.
From their side, the cabinet committee had no complaints. “During our visit, we were able to assess the situation and are satisfied with the progress,” the NAC quoted the Deputy Prime Minister as saying. “Even during these difficult times, government will continue supporting this project because it is of national interest.”
She thanked everyone involved saying: “This visit gives us the confidence that Namibia is ready for the gradual reopening of borders.”
Renovations at the airport began in October last year. The expansion is essential, since the airport building which was originally built to accommodate 250 000 passengers per year, now has to cope with four times as many visitors. “The infrastructure has reached its limit,” the NAC said then. “In order to meet the growing demand and stricter guidelines, expansion must be carried out as quickly as possible.”
The projected is set to cost N$245 million, of which the NAC provides around N$95 million, while the state covers the rest. – az.com.na

