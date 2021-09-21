Airport expansion project nearing completion

The completion of the N$250 million project to decongest the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) is scheduled for the end of this month. However, the special facilities, such as baggage handling and baggage claim, will not be operational until the end of October. According Namibia Airports Company spokesperson Dan Kamati, the project, which is a short-term project to remedy the current congestion and deficiencies in compliance with ICAO regulations, is on schedule, with only slight delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The project includes general repairs and the expansion of the terminal facilities for domestic, VIP and VVIP travel. The NAC budgeted N$95 million for the project, while the rest came from the treasury. Photos HKIA

