Airport facelift progressing well

30 January 2020 | Infrastructure

The renovation of Hosea Kutako International Airport is expected to be complete by September, which should enable the airport to handle double the current number of passengers.
At the same time, renovations to the Eros runway are expected to be completed by May, with plans and designs already submitted and the tender process continuing until 4 February.
The Namibian Airport Company's (NAC) board chairman, Dr Leake Hangala, said at a news conference earlier this week that the company has been on the recovery path for the past year and is stabilizing. He said that targeted action was taken to improve service delivery, and better financial management systems and processes were introduced, adding that the company’s new chief executive, Bisey /Uirab, had made a good impact.
Hangala said the NAC is undergoing a transformation, which includes developing and approving a new top and middle management structure as well as finalizing the appointment of senior management as well as executive management within the revised structure.
Furthermore he said that the NAC it is preparing for the Namibia Civil Aviation Agency's (NCAA) security audit of Hosea Kutako Airport, while Rundu, Keetmanshoop, Katima Mulilo and Lüderitz airports are on the council's agenda to tackle compliance issues.
Hangala said one of their biggest challenges the company faces is collecting debt but they are working towards settle outstanding accounts. He added the board had instructed management to reconsider all commercial agreements to make sure it was in line with the current economic climate.

