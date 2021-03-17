Airport road advancing well

17 March 2021 | Infrastructure

The first phase of the Windhoek-Hosea Kutako International Airport road is expected to be completed in August 2021.
Construction of phase one commenced in January 2016, covering the road section from the MR49 Mandume Ndemufayo Avenue to the extension of Sam Nujoma Drive. This section of the road will be known as the Southern Bypass.
Delivering an update on phase one on site, Roads Authority (RA) chief executive Conrad Lutombi said despite the challenges experienced, RA is “very happy” with the progress of the project.
According to Lutombi, the construction of phase one has an estimate cost of N$922 million and it is fully funded by the government.

Phase 2
Phase 2a which starts from the Sam Nujoma Interchange to the Dordabis Interchange will comprise the construction of 19.5km of a dual carriageway freeway and it will also include the construction of three interchanges and seven new bridges of which one is a river bridge.
Construction on phase 2a commenced in March 2020 and is expected to be completed by September 2023.
“This phase is co-funded by the government and the African Development Bank,” Lutombi said.
Phase 2b which covers the remainder of the road from Dordabis Interchange to the Hosea Kutako International Airport will be fully funded via a grant from China and will comprise the construction of 23.5km of dual carriage freeway.
“Procurement of a contractor for phase 2b is underway and RA anticipates to have a contractor by June/July 2021 but will only confirm the total cost once we have appointed the contractor,” according to Lutombi. – Nampa

