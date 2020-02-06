Airports get green light

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) announced that the operating licences of the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA), Walvis Bay International Airport and Andimba Toivo ya Toivo Airports have been successfully renewed.

In a media statement the company said that the three airports successfully renewed their 12-month period operating licences, with HKIA acquiring its licence in November 2019, Walvis Bay in January and Andimba Toivo ya Toivo Airport at Ondangwa, in February this year.

NAC’s chief executive Bisey |Uirab said the company will continue to aim for airport safety, security and conform to the applicable civil aviation regulations, noting that the renewal of operating licences is a regulatory requirement. “We operate in a highly regulated environment which deals with a multitude of lives and therefore the regulations are so that we safeguard the safety and security of travellers. We have done well so far and managed to get these three airports relicensed and the hard work continues as we move forward.”

In the meantime, the NAC is overseeing the expansion of HKIA, in a project worth N$250 million that is aimed at easing congestion at the airport. “The state of affairs at our regional airports - Rundu, Katima Mulilo, Keetmanshoop and Lüderitz - are high on our agenda and various innovative initiatives are being investigated to address the compliance measures at those airports,” |Uirab added.

According to the statement, NAC is also aggressively preparing for the upcoming safety audit scheduled to take place this year at the Hosea Kutako International Airport. – Nampa

