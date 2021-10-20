Airtime in exchange for a jab

20 October 2021 | Health

MTC has launched a national campaign in efforts to assist government in having 60% of the population vaccinated against Covid-19 by March 2022.
Launching the 081VAXUP campaign, MTC’s Tim Ekandjo said the company decided to use its platform and 97 network coverage to encourage Namibians to get vaccinated. “The online registration process is to really just to ease the hassle of having to queue. Also, through the campaign, people will be educated on the importance of vaccination and why herd immunity is important.”
Ekandjo added that online registration process also allows people to choose the type of vaccine they prefer.
He said that the first 130 000 MTC subscribers to get vaccinated through the campaign will receive in-kind free 3GB and Super Aweh airtime as a token of appreciation.
“The campaign aims to reach people in rural areas using the existing MTC campaigns. Also, those without smartphones can register by way of a text message.”
The campaign will continue indefinitely and is being carried out in collaboration with the ministries of health and information.

Similar News

 

ICU beds donated to Health

1 day - 20 October 2021 | Health

The US government donated 70 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds worth more than N$700 000 to the health ministry, that will distribute it to eight...

Women, newborn health in the spotlight

2 days ago - 19 October 2021 | Health

Health and social services minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula launched a national guideline aimed at providing up-to-date guidance on the provision of quality and equitable services...

Khomasdal market the cleanest

4 days ago - 17 October 2021 | Health

The Khomasdal market was crowned the cleanest market in Windhoek in the small markets category while Wernhil Flea market took first prize in the big...

Covid-19: Compliance measures further relaxed

6 days ago - 15 October 2021 | Health

The current Covid-19 Public Health Regulations will expire at midnight tonight, Friday, 15 October 2021. With the trend of declining Covid-19 positive cases, decreasing hospitalizations...

Health & wellness: Covid impact needs more studies

1 week ago - 13 October 2021 | Health

It is no secret that the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on our mental health. Yet, the global extent of this impact remains largely...

Mental Health Bill heads to Parliament

1 week ago - 12 October 2021 | Health

The Mental Health Bill, which will replace the obsolete Mental Health Act of 1973, is expected to be tabled in Parliament early next year.Senior mental...

Fight against HIV continues

1 week ago - 08 October 2021 | Health

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Jess Long announced that the United States would contribute US$90.4 million in 2022 towards Namibia’s fight against AIDS through the US...

Grim Amnesty report attracts government attention

2 weeks ago - 07 October 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] say they are eager to study and apply the recommendations contained in a grim Amnesty International report detailing widespread human rights violations...

Eye clinic gets N$1.5 million

2 weeks ago - 04 October 2021 | Health

Windhoek [email protected] Namdia Foundation handed over an Optical Coherence Tomography machine as part of a N$1.5 million donation to the Windhoek Eye Clinic on Friday.The...

Poor women hardest hit by abortion ban

3 weeks ago - 30 September 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] strong evidence that restrictive abortion laws disproportionately harm impoverished Black women, pro-choice activists face an uphill battle to meet and discuss Namibia’s...

Latest News

More focus on financial literacy...

7 hours ago | Business

Simonis Storm Securities, celebrating 25 years in the Namibian investment industry this year, recently appointed two new department heads.“We are firmly rooted in creating inter-generational...

Special Olympic nationals one for...

7 hours ago | Sports

The power that sport has to break down barriers was evident as the final instalment Special Olympics Namibia (SON) national sports that took place at...

Geraldo’s design wins him beer...

7 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Geraldo du Toit from the capital is the winner of Namibia Brewery’s Windhoek Draught Limited Edition Can design competition.Along with bragging rights, Geraldo won N$10...

Chill with Windhoek Express

8 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Spanish support for school sports

10 hours ago | Sports

Following a request to Spanish ambassador Antonio Javier Romera Pintor by Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda earlier this year about a collaboration with the municipality and...

Baby dumping linked to abortion...

11 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian police probed a total of 71 reported illegal abortions and 124 cases of baby dumping between the first eight months of...

The science of rest

11 hours ago | Education

Margareth-Rose Kangootui & Lydia SageusShouts of laughter and joy were the order of the day at Hage Geingob UNAM Campus on 13 October 2021, as...

How agents benefit an experienced...

11 hours ago | Life Style

There is often a steep learning curve involved in buying or selling your first home. Thereafter, the process becomes far less complicated and intimidating.Buyers and...

ICU beds donated to Health

1 day - 20 October 2021 | Health

The US government donated 70 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds worth more than N$700 000 to the health ministry, that will distribute it to eight...

Load More