Airtime in exchange for a jab

MTC has launched a national campaign in efforts to assist government in having 60% of the population vaccinated against Covid-19 by March 2022.

Launching the 081VAXUP campaign, MTC’s Tim Ekandjo said the company decided to use its platform and 97 network coverage to encourage Namibians to get vaccinated. “The online registration process is to really just to ease the hassle of having to queue. Also, through the campaign, people will be educated on the importance of vaccination and why herd immunity is important.”

Ekandjo added that online registration process also allows people to choose the type of vaccine they prefer.

He said that the first 130 000 MTC subscribers to get vaccinated through the campaign will receive in-kind free 3GB and Super Aweh airtime as a token of appreciation.

“The campaign aims to reach people in rural areas using the existing MTC campaigns. Also, those without smartphones can register by way of a text message.”

The campaign will continue indefinitely and is being carried out in collaboration with the ministries of health and information.

