Alcohol ban worries NBL

11 May 2020 | Business

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) said if the ban on alcohol sales is not lifted soon, it will be forced to take some tough decisions in the interest of sustaining the business.
In a media statement issued on Friday, NBL managing director Marco Wenk said the company is extremely concerned about the prolonged prohibition of alcohol sales, which has been extended to 1 June 2020, as it has affected its production and revenue, as well as over 300 000 Namibians linked directly and indirectly to both the formal and informal alcohol trade.
While applauding government for its decisive actions to curb the spread of Covid-19, Wenk said it is vital to now find a balance between ensuring the health and wellbeing of the Namibian nation, while at the same time recommencing operations and by doing so, restarting the economy.
He said NBL remains committed to working with stakeholders to ensure that the alcoholic beverages industry can resume operation as soon as possible to avoid further loss of business while at the same time complying with government regulations.
“It is unfortunate that our industry has been brought to a virtual standstill. But, we are committed to complying with the directives and we are using this time to work with other industry players and stakeholders to ensure that safe and responsible trade can resume without delay,” he said.
He added that the company is not considering retrenchment of employees as this will be the last resort, but it has taken various cost-cutting measures, including salary reductions for executives, while the rest of the employees, who are over 900, have been receiving their full salaries.
“All alcoholic beverage sales, specifically those above 3% alcohol content, are by far the largest part of NBL’s business and have unfortunately been banned since 28 March 2020, until the end of stage two of the Covid-19 lockdown measures. In addition, the prolonged ban on alcohol will start to impact finished and unfinished stock write-offs of significant proportions for NBL in the near future,” Wenk said.
He said export markets such as Zambia and Tanzania where the sale of alcohol is permitted could be resumed, but this comes with significant route to market challenges and costs, making the option less viable. – Nampa

