ALI wins big

12 January 2022 | Education

As 2021 ended, the African Leadership Institute (ALI) was awarded N$250 000 as the second runners-up in the Private Sector category at the Old Mutual Partnership Awards (OMPA) held in Johannesburg in December 2021.
The awards consisted of seven categories and Namibia was nominated in three. Apart from ALI’s nomination in the Private Sector Partner of the Year category, Namibia received two other nominations.
In the category for Corporate Social Investment Partner of the Year, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture was nominated through the Education Excellence Awards and CDP Maths Training programme. This award recognised a partner who collaborated in nation-building, social upliftment, and civic activism for the benefit of the most vulnerable in our society.
Additionally, the support that the health ministry provided to the Namibian Government’s efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, was nominated in the Public Sector Partner of the year award. This award aimed to recognise the creative achievements and interventions of public service institutions in leading a more effective and responsive public service by enhancing service delivery, improving efficiency, and building capacity.
“It was encouraging that not only were some of our partners nominated, but one of them won a cash prize. In our view, ALI’s win is a testament of one of many longstanding partnerships we have as Old Mutual,” says Ashante Manetti, Acting Marketing and Communications Executive.
When asked what they intend to do with the prize money, ALI said that it intends to invest the money in offering training to learner representative council students after it was recommended by the principals who had undertaken the Transformational Leadership Programme.

Similar News

 

Leaked papers cost ministry millions

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] aftermath of the biggest exam fraud in Namibia's history costs the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture about N$14 million to rectify.At...

SIDA funds project to boost science and innovation

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Education

Yolanda NelNamibia is one of six pilot countries taking part in a project to strengthen Science, Technology andInnovation (STI) systems for sustainable development in Africa.The...

Vereniging vir tuisonderrig gestig

5 days ago - 11 January 2022 | Education

Yolanda NelDie eerste Tuisonderrig Vereniging van Namibië (HSAN) is in November verlede jaar gestig om te verseker dat alle ouers en leersentrums aan spesifieke vereistes...

Skills training on the cards

6 days ago - 10 January 2022 | Education

Skill Set Consultants hosts a training event during the second week of February with the aim of capacitating Namibians in the field of manufacturing daily...

Support for Amos Meerkat Syllabus Project

1 month - 07 December 2021 | Education

One of the Capricorn Foundation’s main focus areas is education. Accordingly, the foundation had remained true to being a Connector of Positive Change and making...

Third Go4Gold training done and dusted

1 month - 06 December 2021 | Education

Cognisant of the value of their team, Gondwana Collection Namibia believes in giving their staff the opportunity to improve their knowledge and skills, and advance...

PE4Life manuals get a trial run

1 month - 06 December 2021 | Education

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MEAC), the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service together with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) through...

Science Week in full swing

1 month - 23 November 2021 | Education

The annual Science Week started in the capital on Monday. The official program runs until Friday and resumes in Swakopmund from 6 to 11 December.For...

Goodies for Oruuua PS

1 month - 23 November 2021 | Education

O&L Leisure recently handed over a donation of snack packs prepared by Pick n Pay and toiletries including soap, sanitary pads, and toothpaste, amongst other...

PE4life manuals go countrywide

1 month - 22 November 2021 | Education

The PE4Life physical education manuals are being distributed across all regions to educators at schools.The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC), together with the...

Latest News

Trusted Travel System kicks in...

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Tourism

The Trusted Travel System for the coordination and verification of Covid-19 results in countries that are part of the African Union (AU) applies in Namibia...

Two-year pandemic exposes vast schisms...

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] two years after the World Health Organisation first sounded the alarm about a novel coronavirus outbreak spreading across the globe, analysts say...

Namibië se paspoortranglys klim met...

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibiese paspoort staan nou op 66 in die jongste Henley-paspoortindeks; sewe plekke beter as verlede jaar se 73ste posisie.Die Henley-paspoortindeks is ’n...

NaTIS tackles licence backlog

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] bookings for student licences at NaTIS have been temporarily suspended so that the huge backlog can be made up.According Roads Authority (RA)...

Namibian business heritage captured in...

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Business

Our Heritage Namibia Vol 1 was published in December by Heritage Branding & Marketing Namibia CC.The publication is a coffee table book that highlights organisations’...

New year, same scams

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Opinion

Windhoek • Magreth MengoAs we enter the new year, we unfortunately still have the problem of dealing with scammers and fraudulent messages.We would have loved...

Leaked papers cost ministry millions

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] aftermath of the biggest exam fraud in Namibia's history costs the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture about N$14 million to rectify.At...

Tourism's silver lining all but...

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] you thought 2020 – the year that Covid-19 hit the world – was bad, 2021 was much worse, says Gitta Paetzold, chief...

SIDA funds project to boost...

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Education

Yolanda NelNamibia is one of six pilot countries taking part in a project to strengthen Science, Technology andInnovation (STI) systems for sustainable development in Africa.The...

Load More