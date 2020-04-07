Alibaba’s Jack Ma seeks Africa’s business heroes

Temie Giwa-Tubosun, founder and CEO of LifeBank, was last year’s winner. Photo Wikipedia

The Jack Ma Foundation officially launched the second edition of the “Africa’s Business Heroes” (ABH) competition, with applications now open to African entrepreneurs from every sector, age group and gender.

The ABH competition and show is organized by the Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative (ANPI), the Jack Ma Foundation’s flagship philanthropic program in Africa. ABH made its debut last year and aims to identify, support and inspire the next generation of African entrepreneurs who are making a difference in their local communities, working to solve the most pressing problems, and building a more sustainable and inclusive economy for the future.

Every year, ten finalists are selected to compete in a finale pitch show that is broadcast online and across the continent. At this year’s grand finale, all ten finalists will share a prize pool of US$1.5 million, up U$1 million last year, as well as gain access to the ANPI community of business leaders to leverage the community’s shared expertise, best practice, training and resources.

Last year, the competition received nearly 10 000 applications from 50 African countries.

The 2019 finalists pitched their business ideas to a prominent judging panel during a televised grand-finale show in Accra, Ghana. The finalists represented a variety of industries – including cloud kitchens, tech agribusiness, healthcare and pharma, e-commerce, consumer goods, and water supply solutions.



Business Hero

“It was an incredible honour to be named Africa’s Business Hero last year,” says Temie Giwa-Tubosun, founder and CEO of LifeBank. “The prize enabled me to expand to multiple states in Nigeria and become a truly pan-Nigerian business, and I was inspired by my experience and by all my fellow winners. I am looking forward to serving as an Ambassador for this year’s award and to seeing the next group of entrepreneurs come forward to showcase the best of Africa’s entrepreneurial spirit and strength.”

Applications are open online from until 9 June 2020, with semi-finalists announced in August, and the top ten finalists for 2020 unveiled in September.

To apply and for more information about ANPI, please visit: africabusinessheroes.org and follow @africa_heroes on Twitter.

