All hands on deck

Cleaning the city

14 March 2022 | Environment

The City of Windhoek hosted their Mayoral Clean-Up Campaign in the Moses Garoeb Constituency on Saturday.
The campaign aims to get the community involved in cleaning their surroundings and to ensure that they are free from litter and pollution.
Speaking at the event, Windhoek mayor Sade Gawanas expressed her appreciation to the community and stakeholders who participated and supported the city’s initiative and efforts geared towards reclaiming Windhoek's cleanest city status.
Windhoek is currently ranked the number five cleanest city in Africa. The council in partnership with various stakeholders is determined to ensure that Namibia’s capital returns to its former glory.
Gawanas emphasised the collective approach to cleaning the environment, stating that the responsibility to maintain cleanliness should start at home.
Managing director of Shoprite Namibia Paul Malan also participated in the campaign and indicated that while it is great to do business in Windhoek, it should remain a collective responsibility to keep it clean.
Malan pledged Shoprite's continuous support for the clean city initiative.
The campaign is supported by Shoprite Namibia, Rent-a-Drum, Plastic Packaging, Development Workshop Namibia, the Namibia Recycling Forum, Khomas Regional Council, and the We Can Festival, as well as learners from the schools in the Moses //Garoeb Constituency.

