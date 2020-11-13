All Stars derby set for Saturday

13 November 2020 | Sports

The second edition of the annual All Stars football competition takes place at the Khomasdal Stadium in the capital on Saturday.
The tournament, under the auspices of the Namibia Rural Sports Development Federation (NRSDF), serves as preparation for the annual NRSDF cup played in December.
Competition organiser Koleka Hange told Nampa on Thursday that Ovitoto, Otjinene, Aminuis and Epukiro All Stars initiated the one-day tournament last year. “The four teams are champions in NRSDF’s series and came with the idea of hosting the preparatory tournament ahead of the December tourney,” Hange explained.
Aminuis All stars will lock horns against their counterparts from Ovitoto in the first game at 12:00. “This will be followed by the encounter between Otjinene up against Epukiro in the second game,” he said.
Hange added that the final winner will walk away with N$5 000, a trophy and 20 gold medals while the runners up will pocket N$3 000 and 20 silver medals.
There will be curtain-raiser matches between Truck Team against Eleven Champions while Renambo from Okombomi will face Okumu-based Fire Eyes. The All Stars finals are expected to start at 16:00.
Otjinene All Stars won the competition last year. – Nampa

