Alternative fuel for vehicles is the future – Shivute

Bank Windhoek’s VAF Branch Manager, Sandra Blaauw, and the Bank’s Head of Specialist Finance, Saara Shivute, congratulate Asheel Ramjit (middle). Bank Windhoek’s VAF Branch Manager, Sandra Blaauw, pictured with top salesperson of the year, Nikanor Shindombo (middle), and Bank Windhoek’s Head of Specialist Finance, Saara Shivute.

Bank Windhoek’s head of specialist finance, Saara Shivute, said that increasing the use of alternative fuels for vehicles will help reduce consumers’ fuel costs, minimize pollution, and increase the nation’s energy security.

Shivute was speaking at Bank Windhoek’s Vehicle and Asset Finance (VAF) Northern Selekt Sales Awards, which took place earlier this week.

With the ever-increasing fuel prices, Shivute said that there would come a time when motor vehicles would no longer run on fuel derived from fossil fuels. “Bank Windhoek believes in such a future to the extent that we registered the very first Green and Sustainable Bonds in southern Africa.

In its second year, the Bank’s VAF Northern Selekt Sales Awards event recognises dealerships and salespeople in the automotive industry for their commitment and loyalty to the Bank. Indongo

Shivute added that for the first time, between 2020 and 2021, the motoring industry experienced a severe shortage of vehicles in the market.

“Customers’ demands could not be met, even though the buying power was there. We navigated through these headwinds, and the unique relationships that we have with dealerships enabled us to see this through. As with any situation, it also presented itself with opportunities that saw the growth in the second-hand vehicles market.”



Looking north

At the event, Toyota Ongwediva was announced as the winning dealership ahead of Indongo Ford Ongwediva and Pupkewitz Toyota Oshakati. Nikanor Shindombo and Asheel Ramjit were announced as the top two salespeople.

Shindombo and Ramjit added to Shivute’s sentiments regarding shortages in the market. They shared that, to make it, they had to improvise and treat their customers as best they could. “The secret to making sales is nothing but taking care of your customers and any other person, treating them with respect,” said Shindombo.

Ramjit said he had to think outside the box and meet the customers where they were. “We had to go to the customers and work out how they could best afford their vehicles, especially with interests being low.”

In her concluding remarks, Shivute said that in all its business relationships in northern Namibia, Bank Windhoek is proud to be the partner of choice to the winners and other dealers in the motoring industry. “I am pleased to say that the resilience of everyone in this sector was not only tested, but it stood the test of time. From here, we can only look forward to what 2022 has installed for us,” she said.

