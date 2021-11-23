Alternative route for trucks over the festive season

Archive image

The Minister of Works and Transport, John Mutorwa, temporarily banned the use of delivery vehicles and buses weighing more than five tons on the B2 main road between Walvis Bay and Swakopmund.

The ban took effect on 19 November.

"I call on all stakeholders to ensure that the C34 road is maintained to the required standard and that the necessary road traffic signs have been erected," Mutorwa wrote to the Chief of Traffic Eben Platt and the CEO of the municipality, Muronga Haingura, on 17 November.

Truck drivers are expected to use the C34 between Swakopmund and Walvis Bay, popularly known as the Dune 7 road, as an alternative route from 19 November 2021 to 31 January 2022.

This step is an annual institution to prevent congestion and road accidents on the busy B2 road between Walvis Bay and Swakopmud during the festive season.

This arrangement by the minister, was done in terms of section 73 (1) (a) and (b) of the Road Traffic and Transport Act of 1999 (Act 22 of 1999), which stipulates that the minister has the power to move traffic in general or any prohibit, restrict, regulate or control specific class traffic on a public road or portion of such road, and or designate any public road or portion thereof as a public road for a particular class of vehicle.

The old 46km salt road surface of the C34 has been upgraded to highway standards (dual carriageway) at a cost of N$1.3 billion as part of a project launched in 2016.

