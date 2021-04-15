Always be kind!

Bank staff participate in Kindness Day

15 April 2021 | Society

Staff of Nedbank Namibia and across the country recently participated the annual worldwide Random Acts of Kindness (RAK) Day commemorated on 17 February.
The RAK Foundation was founded in 1995 in the United States. It is a non-profit organisation headquartered in Denver, Colorado, that aims to explore the good and make kindness the norm.
According to Nedbank communication manager Selma Kaulinge, joining in the movement, staff members undertook to perform their own random acts of kindness within the community and identified a student as one of the beneficiaries who needed assistance to pay her registration fees at the University of Namibia.
“For Nedbankers, it was a moving experience prompted by the company’s week-long internal campaign to make kindness through random acts the norm. It underscored the value of community outreach and inspired a culture of volunteerism and activism through one of the simplest and most powerful human traits, kindness,” she said.
She added: “Anyone can change the world, it only just takes love and kindness. And the ripple effect can spread across the community, towns, the country, and eventually the world. Whenever someone is in need, there is an opportunity for kindness to make a difference, and this initiative has really brought the team closer through this endeavour.”

Recipient
Donation recipient Hilia Hangobe, a first-year education student at the University of Namibia Hifikepunye Pohamba Campus in the Oshana region, said she approached the bank for financial assistance because her family could not afford to pay her registration fee.
“I decided to approach different companies who I knew had the resources to help me financially. Nedbank was one of the companies I approached. After I explained my situation to the branch manager, he told me to leave my documents. The next day I received a call from them which said I had to meet them at the bank because they were willing to help me,” she said.
Hangobe said the assistance from the bank not only made a difference financially but the contact and engagement she shared with them encouraged her to help the next person when she is able to.
Nedbank through their different branches also donated various care packages to an old age home in Lüderitz, the Megameno Orphanage, and the Eros Girls’ School in Windhoek. – Nampa

