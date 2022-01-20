Am Weinberg joins Gondwana Collection
Name changes to The Weinberg
20 January 2022 | Business
According to CEO Gys Joubert of Gondwana Collection Namibia, they are honoured that there is so much trust in the brand and their ability to run this iconic hotel, “which will now be proudly owned and managed by Namibians.”
It has been a long-time dream for Gondwana Collection Namibia to add a hotel in the capital city to their collection and the stylish hotel impeccably blends old world allure with the comforts of the twenty-first century.
The Gondwana team will maintain the quality of Am Weinberg, which will now be called The Weinberg, while imbuing the Gondwana charm and magic that has earned the group its reputation worldwide. The company anticipated a seamless transition and foresees a fruitful collaboration with the entire team of hotel employees, which it welcomes into the Gondwana family, and the accomplished hotel manager, Janet Wilson-Moore.
The hotel boasts with 41 rooms, centred around the fountain courtyard and offers direct access to the facilities of the Am Weinberg Estate, including Soulstice Day-Spa, Cape Town Fish Market, Butcher’s Block and Olivia’s Kitchen, to name but a few. As Gondwana Collection Namibia takes over the hotel, the Sky Lounge will be closed for maintenance as from 01 February.
Gondwana Card holders will also have the opportunity to enjoy accommodation at The Weinberg, at the standard discount as per the card terms and conditions, 50% for Namibians and 40% for SADC citizens on bed and breakfast. For further information and bookings please contact [email protected]