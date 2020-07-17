Amateur cycling race on Sunday

17 July 2020 | Sports

The Etameko Cycling Club host its second race this weekend.
The club that works hand in hand with the NCCS Pro Cycling Club, was established in 2018 and is involved in competitive and non-competitive cycling. It became the seventh member of the Namibian Cycling Federation last year after approval by the Namibia Sports Commission.
This weekend’s race is the first of a series that sees upcoming riders compete in 10-, 20- and 30-kilometre races on the Matchless route on the outskirts of Windhoek. The series consists of five races and riders competing will collect points from each race with the winner of the series being crowned in November.
Speaking to Nampa, Ebben Iita of the NCCS Pro Cycling Club said the purpose of this series is to uplift cycling at grassroots level. “The idea is that upcoming cyclists learn how to race. We want them to be encouraged to compete at bigger events in future. We are also looking at the health and fitness aspect, which is needed to boost the immune system.”
Registration for the race is N$50 for club members, while non-club members will pay N$100. The race starts at 08:45 on Sunday. – Nampa

