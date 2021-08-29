Americans’ long trail of justice
29 August 2021 | Justice
The more than seven-year trial of the Americans accused of murdering Namibian Andre Heckmair a decade ago, has notched up over 100 postponements since its start in 2014.
Legal experts and the judiciary point out that many of the delays in the court proceedings of Marcus Thomas (36) and Kevan Townsend (35), accused of the assassination-style murder of Andre Heckmair (25) in January 2011, are a result of legal tactics deployed by the accused.
Legal experts and Namibia’s judiciary agree that despite the less than speedy proceedings, the duo have been afforded a fair trial by all standards. This follows recent criticism by an American hip-hop artist that the duo have not been afforded a just legal pro-cess, which has been widely dismissed as false.
“The assertion that the accused persons are not being afforded a fair trial is without substance,” a statement issued by the Office of the Judiciary this week noted.
The statement noted that a close study of the trial’s progress since 2014 shows that “any undue delay has been brought about solely by the accused persons themselves”, and that “there was not a single instance where the court was not ready to preside on any given trial date. The same goes for the prosecution.”
Legal expert and UNAM law lecturer John Nakuta explained that while a fair trial is based on a long list of criteria, it is important to note that a “trial does not have to be perfect to be fair.”
Rights
He added that “most delays in the trial have been caused by the accused persons exercising their rights as recognised under the Namibian Bill of Rights Charter”.
Nakuta underlined that Namibia’s judicial system, notably the superior courts, are fastidious guardians of the rule of law.
On the issue of the pair’s decade-long custody at the Windhoek central prison, he stressed that bail may be refused, if there is a “real risk of the accused person absconding. This is not unique to Namibia.”
The issue of being a likely flight risk was one of the primary reasons given in October 2020, when Townsend’s bail application was refused by High Court judge Orben Sibeya.
Nakuta underlined that although a swift trial is an important aspect of a fair trial, “the state can only be blamed for delays caused by the state prosecuting team, and not for those caused by the accused persons”.
Human rights lawyer Norman Tjombe agrees that while a speedy trial is guaranteed by the Namibian constitution, “each case has to be assessed on the facts. In this case, the Americans have largely contributed to the delays in the trial.”
Nakuta said it would be prudent to advise Thomas and Townsend to “change their legal strategy. Continuing with the delaying tactics is only to their own peril.”
Delay, delay, delay
Thomas’s botched jail escape a day before the trial was slated to start in November 2014, led to the first significant delay in proceedings. His subsequent battle to be declared mentally unfit for trial, due in part to injuries sustained during his failed escape, led to the trial focusing on psychiatric evaluations and evidence, before he was declared mentally fit for trial in late 2016.
Thomas then made his first of three failed bids to have Liebenberg recused as a judge in the trial. Each failed application was followed by attempts to appeal the decision. The latest recusal bid ended in failure in 2020.
In addition, Thomas made several failed attempts to appeal those decisions, causing further delays.
In 2017, after several trial days, it was postponed to the next year, due to absence of the accused and lawyers who were ill.
In 2019, Townsend, frustrated by his fellow-accused’s legal wrangling’s, applied for a separation of trial. This was refused.
In 2020 and 2021, the Covid-19 state of emergency added more delays. The same year Townsend launched an unsuccessful bid for bail.
Another lawyer change for Thomas earlier this year and further pandemic related restrictions, again delayed the trial until August. Illness, of a lawyer, was again the reason for a brief halt to the trial in August.
Overall, judgements on the applications brought during the trial by the accused have numbered seven so far.
Handful of lawyers
Another significant aspect of Thomas’s legal battle has been the allocation of 10 lawyers to him over the years. At least three were only momentarily appointed before they withdrew due to scheduling conflicts. At one stage, the trial was hampered by the Directorate of Legal Aid informing the court that lawyers were reluctant to take on his case.
His latest lawyer, Lilian Mbaeva, was appointed this year.
Nakuta noted that Thomas’s firing of several of the lawyers, showed he had exercised this aspect of a fair trial “most generously”.
Nevertheless, the frequent lawyer swops impacted the continuation of the trial on numerous occasions.
“Can we honestly blame the state for the delays in this instance? I honestly don’t think so,” Nakuta noted.
Tjombe stated that “while the delay of 10 years seem long, it is not unfair considering the state has been proceeding with the calling of witnesses, the trial continues.”