Amnesty for Reho defaulters

Town council owes NamWater N$20 million

In this archive image, residents of Sonder Water informal settlement in Rehoboth queue up to fill their water containers at the new water stand pipes commissioned by the Rehoboth Town Council. Photo Nampa

The Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) has introduced an amnesty programme to assist residents who struggle to settle their municipal bills.

The programme targets residents whose electricity has been blocked due to high amounts of outstanding water debt.

The decision to introduce the programme was taken at the first ordinary council meeting of the town council last week.

According to chairperson of the management committee, Winston |Uirab, the amnesty programme is a governmental or institutional decision taken not to punish defaulters. “They are given ample time in which they can pay off outstanding debt without penalties or interest being imposed. The exercise is not aimed at writing off capital debt, but more about having the interest accrued on such debts be relaxed whenever the capital debt is settled in full within the amnesty period,” |Uirab said.

Council intends to run the envisaged programme for three months as from 1 March 2020, subject to ministerial approval.

|Uirab said residents should come to the RTC offices in person to arrange their payment terms. During the council meeting, it came to light that the town council owes NamWater over N$20 million. “Once the terms and conditions of the payment arrangement contract have been explained and signed, and the client defaults, the service will be suspended,” |Uirab said.



Erven

Meanwhile, in a bid to resolve the double allocation of erven, the Rehoboth Town Council during its ordinary meeting on 26 June 2018 resolved that 2 500 erven will be allocated to people who were mistakenly allocated plots that already had owners.

|Uirab said the allocation process will start this month, adding that the beneficiaries will be given lease agreements while the erven are serviced.

Among the beneficiaries, 70% are Rukoro Report beneficiaries, including 41 beneficiaries of ‘burger erwe’, while 50 erven will be given to displaced community members.

The beneficiaries also include Burgershoek residents and people living near the Rehoboth cemetery.

The Rukoro Report was endorsed by Cabinet in 1992 to make 3 000 erven available to previously disadvantaged people displaced under apartheid rule, and 2 500 erven available to 'Rehoboth Basters' under the Paternal Laws. – Nampa

