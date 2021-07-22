Amupanda takes responsibility for demolition

Leadership divided, politicizing issues

Shacks were demolished in the Tobias Hainyeko constituency on Wednesday. Photo: Namibian Sun archive / for illustration purposes

Windhoek • Yolanda Nel

Although Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda said he was not aware of the demolition of shacks that

took place on Wednesday in the Tobias Hainyeko constituency, he takes responsibility for the

recklessness and irresponsibility of the events that transpired.

“Yesterday’s horrifying events is a collective failure of addressing the housing crisis,” he said on

Thursday in a media briefing. “What happened here represents what is wrong with our moral fibre.

The demolishing of shacks occurred without my knowledge and was not sanctioned by the City the

Windhoek,” Amupanda said.

During the briefing, deputy mayor Claudia Hanases expressed her disappointment at councillors who

discuss the issue of housing but reject it at the same time. “Councillors of this house are misleading

the masses,” she said, adding that in chambers they are in one house and should speak from one

mouth. “But councillors go out and are politicizing the issue of housing.”

According to her, the poor are suffering and don’t have a place to stay. “Council is doing the best we

can. We are not keeping houses from you; we want to help.”

She said the law and regulations need to be followed when acquiring a house and land should not be

grabbed. “The land is not serviced, meaning there is no sanitation. Allow us to deliver services in a

timely manner.”