Amupanda takes responsibility for demolition

Leadership divided, politicizing issues

22 July 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • Yolanda Nel
Although Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda said he was not aware of the demolition of shacks that
took place on Wednesday in the Tobias Hainyeko constituency, he takes responsibility for the
recklessness and irresponsibility of the events that transpired.
“Yesterday’s horrifying events is a collective failure of addressing the housing crisis,” he said on
Thursday in a media briefing. “What happened here represents what is wrong with our moral fibre.
The demolishing of shacks occurred without my knowledge and was not sanctioned by the City the
Windhoek,” Amupanda said.
During the briefing, deputy mayor Claudia Hanases expressed her disappointment at councillors who
discuss the issue of housing but reject it at the same time. “Councillors of this house are misleading
the masses,” she said, adding that in chambers they are in one house and should speak from one
mouth. “But councillors go out and are politicizing the issue of housing.”
According to her, the poor are suffering and don’t have a place to stay. “Council is doing the best we
can. We are not keeping houses from you; we want to help.”
She said the law and regulations need to be followed when acquiring a house and land should not be
grabbed. “The land is not serviced, meaning there is no sanitation. Allow us to deliver services in a
timely manner.”

