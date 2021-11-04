An apple a day!
Order your physical, virtual or apple juice now
Social Issues
Themed “Celebrating 21 Years of Hope”, the project commemorates its anniversary with the introduction of an e-Apple Platform, offering contributors the option to purchase physical or virtual apples and apple juice.
The cost for apples remains N$5 and N$8 for apple juice, while virtual apples start at N$5.
All proceeds will be donated to the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) in March next year.
Over the past 21 years, the Bank Windhoek Cancer Project has raised N$30.5 million for CAN, assisting the organisation in fighting the disease.
The e-Apple Platform is a web-based application that allows individuals and organisations to support the project from anywhere in the world. Accessible throughout the year, individuals and organisations can purchase on the e-Apple Platform using their debit or credit card. They have the option of selecting a preferred branch nationwide, from which they can collect their physical apples or juice.
CAN uses funds raised through this project for its annual outreach programmes and pro-bono cancer screening across the country.