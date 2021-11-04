An apple a day!

Order your physical, virtual or apple juice now

Spearheading the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project is the Bank’s Communication Practitioner of Corporate Social Investment and Stakeholder Engagement, Veripura Muukua. The Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project is currently underway distributing apples and apple juices countrywide.

The Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project is currently underway, distributing apples and apple juices countrywide.

Themed “Celebrating 21 Years of Hope”, the project commemorates its anniversary with the introduction of an e-Apple Platform, offering contributors the option to purchase physical or virtual apples and apple juice.

The cost for apples remains N$5 and N$8 for apple juice, while virtual apples start at N$5.

All proceeds will be donated to the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) in March next year.

Over the past 21 years, the Bank Windhoek Cancer Project has raised N$30.5 million for CAN, assisting the organisation in fighting the disease.

The e-Apple Platform is a web-based application that allows individuals and organisations to support the project from anywhere in the world. Accessible throughout the year, individuals and organisations can purchase on the e-Apple Platform using their debit or credit card. They have the option of selecting a preferred branch nationwide, from which they can collect their physical apples or juice.

CAN uses funds raised through this project for its annual outreach programmes and pro-bono cancer screening across the country.

