An Edulution revolution

KTB learners receiving Merit Certificates. Photos contributed Edulution in action at the St Barnabas Primary School.

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation has again supported the Edulution programme with an amount of N$150 000.

Corporate Social Investment Manager Revonia Kahivere, expressed her delight at the success of the programme which runs a foundational numeracy catch-up programme for primary school pupils from grades four to seven.

“Since the beginning of this programme in March 2019, the number of pupils have increased from 665 to 3 360 and even in 2020, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, four more centres were opened: three in Rehoboth and one in Groot Aub. This shows dedication and we are proud of the achievements of these centres and continue to wish them only the best for the future.”



Resilience tested

Head of marketing and communications Mike Clarke said that 2020 tested Edulution’s adaptability and resilience to the full. “The total closure of schools in March 2020 meant that Edulution needed to find ways to adapt to the changing landscape yet remain true to its well-defined purpose. One way in which we achieved this, was by running training programmes that ensured coaches would be more skilled in facilitating the programme when schools re-opened. The shutdown periods were also used to develop new products and tools.”

He added: “Despite the schools being closed for nearly half the year in Namibia, at the end of December 2020, learners showed an annual average rate of improvement of 71% whilst 12% showed an annual rate of improvement of more than 100% in numeracy. We thank our local sponsors for their unwavering support - FNB through the FirstRand Foundation, Pupkewitz Foundation and the Ohlthaver & List Group.”

The Edulution program operates centres at Hillside, Namutoni, Augeikhas, Havana, Fidel Castro, Mandume, Moses vd Byl, Theo Katjimune, St Barnabas, JTL Beukes, Oanab, Vooruitsig and Groot Aub primary schools.



