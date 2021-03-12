AN Grand Prix this weekend

Namibian para-athletes are ready for the Athletics Namibia (AN) Grand Prix taking place in Swakopmund on Saturday.

The Grand Prix – the first event organised by AN this year – will be used by para-athletes to improve on their rankings ahead of the 2021 Paralympic Games in Tokyo later this year.

In 2020, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) recognised AN championships as a platform for athletes to gain points or to qualify for major championships.

Speaking to Nampa earlier this week, Namibia’s T11 200 metre gold medallist Ananias Shikongo said that due to Covid-19, athletes are finding it hard to travel outside the country for competitions, but they will use any competition at their disposal to improve their rankings.

“We are focusing on the local competition organised by AN in Swakopmund to see how fit we are and how we can improve on our times,” he said about the event that will also have legs in Rietfontein and Oshakati.

“As a country, we currently have one spot at the Paralympic Games, which is putting us under pressure to run better times for more spots,” Shikongo said.

Johannes Nambala, the only athlete to win silverware for Namibia at the 2019 IPC World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, said he is happy to have qualified for participation at the upcoming global competition, but that does not mean he should stop working hard.

“I am happy that I got the country the spot at the world championships, but I am not guaranteed a position in the team at the moment, that is why I am working hard to improve my times as well as [to] reach qualifying times,” Nambala said. – Nampa

