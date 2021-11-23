And the ‘Doek’ goes to…

Literary award winners announced

Doek's Founder, Rémy Ngamije (middle) pictured with the 2021 Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards participants.

Ndawedwa Hanghuwo, Natasha Uys, Pauline Ndhlovu, and Namafu Amutse were last week announced as the 2021 Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards winners at a ceremony hosted in the capital.

• Hanghuwo won the fiction category for "Silhouette", which the judging panel said showcases confidence and a compelling voice. “The twist in this wonderful short story is a bonus that exhibits his writing acumen and willingness to push beyond the boundaries of the ordinary,” they said.

Hanghuwo is a local writer, studying at the Namibia University of Science and Technology towards a degree in English Literature.

• Uys’ “Ouma Sofie's Gold” was crowned as the winner in the nonfiction category. The nonfiction shortlisted author presented the judges with writing dealing with complex themes of identity and memory. Uys’s “Ouma Sophie’s Gold”—a poignant and exemplary nonfiction writing was unanimously selected by the judges. Uys is a journalist and editor from Windhoek. She is currently studying Media Management through the Sol Plaatje Institute at Rhodes University.

• Ndhlovu’s "Green and Greening" poetry piece was announced as the best in this category. The judges said that the poetry section was difficult to decide because individual interpretations of the shortlisted works led each judge to separate conclusions about potential winners. However, they decided that the pandemic - its disruptive effects on people’s lives - found resonant poetic articulation in Ndhlovu’s piece. Ndhlovu is a Zimbabwean-born Namibian curator and writer whose work explores the themes of land, memory, healing, time, and senescence.

• Amutse’s "Chrysalis" won in the visual art category. “Chrysalis” is a captivating exploration of emergence. Hinting at the possibilities change presents, the judges shared that Amutse’s work was both sweeping and metamorphic - a creative vision of things, people, time, places, and worlds beyond this one. Amutse is a filmmaker, photographer, art director, and writer from Swakopmund, Namibia. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Education Honours degree in English and German at the University of Namibia (UNAM).

The Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards recognise Namibian writers, poets, and visual artists who produce resonant fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and visual art. Published in Doek! Literary Magazine, these literary artists add their unique voices to the country’s emerging literary community. Sponsored by Bank Windhoek, the Awards seek to recognise their literary talent and amplify their works to new audiences at home and abroad.