Andeline takes a chance on love

11 February 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel Pageant winner Andeline Wieland is taking a chance to find Mr Right, vying for his attention on the newest season of The Bachelor South Africa.
Miss Continents winner 2017, Andeline told Windhoek Express that between focusing on her studies and her career as model entrepreneur, she has little time for love. “The guys I did end up vibing with, weren’t ready to commit to something more serious, and I want to experience what it’s like dating a guy who wants to be serious and get married one day,” she said.
In terms of the show, Andeline is especially looking forward to all the crazy and romantic dates, “and of course the cocktail parties, since I love getting dressed up!” she says with a chuckle.
According to her, she is a self-proclaimed "poppie" but considering bachelor Marc Buckner is an outdoors kind of guy, she knows that her upbringing in Namibia on the farm will definitely be of value. “Namibians are honest and kind, and I hope that I can educate everyone on things I hold near and dear. I am also very well read, so hopefully my general knowledge will help me find some common ground with the ladies and impress Marc,” she says.
Andeline is a little nervous of meeting him, saying that he is a lot older than she is.
“He's exactly between my mom and I in age! So I am nervous that there might be a generational gap,” she admits, but adds that she has hopes that her positive outlook on life and willingness to truly find love will win him over.
She was especially drawn to Marc because of his guts to go so publicly to find love. “And the man is attractive! He also shares my industry of work so I thought we could have a lot in common. He loves dogs and since I am a foster mom for puppies that are abused, I loved the fact that he had adopted his dog, Luna.”
Asked if she thinks she will find love, Andeline answers that God works in mysterious ways. “I am going into the show with an open mind and hope that I am given a real chance at proving how versatile I can be. If he's not the one, I will keep looking.”
The Bachelor starts airing on M-Net on Thursday (13 February) at 19:00 with a 90-minute-long premiere episode.

