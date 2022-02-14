Annerie does Namibia proud

‘I may not be able to bring back a crown, but I will bring back resources’

14 February 2022 | People

In spite of the disappointing news that she won’t be returning to the final in the Miss World Pageant in March, Namibia’s representative, Annerie Maré, continues to do Namibia proud.
“I was more saddened by the fact that my project did not render the results that I had hoped and worked for. However, this has not derailed my mission: To help Namibia become a thriving export to the world. I realise I can’t do this on my own, but that it has to be tackled as a nation,” she says.
While waiting for the final dates for the Miss World pageant, Annerie opted to stay in the United States until March 2022, where she is serving at the Eagles Wings Educational Girls Home – a project that she also started in Namibia a few years ago.
“I will also continue to raise awareness for my ‘Beauty with Purpose’ project, namely ‘Our Water, My Development’, that focuses on educating and empowering woman and children in basic agriculture, in so doing helping communities with gardening and the provision of clean water.”
In the meantime, Annerie says her schedule is busy. “I’ve been meeting with professors and students in agriculture, as well as speaking at schools, local farms and at the largest university in West Virginia, meeting with the agricultural department and speaking to college students regarding the needs we face in Namibia and what solutions are available.”
About her pageant experience, Annerie says that having had the opportunity to represent Namibia internationally was the greatest honour should could have had. “There are many amazing and valuable life lessons that I will forever take with me out of this experience,” she says.

Paying it forward
“Because of my knowledge and understanding of pageantry, I would like to mentor future, young beauty queens who will be going on to national and international pageants. Being a motivator and inspiration to the next generation is paramount in helping to bring changes to the basic needs we face as Namibians,” she says.
“I would like to remind them that nothing is impossible and that you can accomplish anything if you take what is in your hand, even though it might seem like a small start at first. We may be a small country, but we are as bold as lions!”
She adds that the Miss World pageant has changed her life in so many aspects. “The privilege of getting to know beautiful ambassadors from over 100 countries made me realise the honour I have to represent my nation on a global platform. This journey is so much bigger than myself, it is about the influence for my nation to the world, to be a goodwill ambassador for Namibia and our people, in order to bring about real change.”
So, what does the future hold for Annerie?
“I will be working with various tourism organisations in showcasing our nation to the world. I will also continue working with young people to help them find their purpose in life, with a focus on mental health and life skills. Then, I will continue working on Eagles Wings Girls Namibia and Heal the Land. On a personal note, I will focus on my personal perfume range called Anne7 Fragrances that was launched last year, as well as complete my bachelor’s degree in counselling.

