Annual basketball camp back on

Bouncing about at DHPS

23 April 2021 | Sports

The Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS) in collaboration with the Basketball Artists School (BAS) will be hosting its third edition of the annually held DHPS/BAS Camp.
The camp, which focuses on teaching basic, intermediate and advanced basketball skills, takes place over three days – from Saturday (24) to Monday (26 April). All three days will have sessions beginning from 09:00 to 16:00.
DHPS hosts the camp and offers both its indoor and outdoor facilities for use.
Participation is open to the public for children aged 7 to 19. A fee of N$750 guarantees participants a camp T-shirt, camp bottle, lunch on all three days and a participation certificate. Special prizes will be handed out to the outstanding performers of the camp; so, players are encouraged to show dedication throughout as this will not go unrewarded. For parents that have more than one child per family taking part in the camp; there is a special discount.
Due of Covid-19 there was no camp in 2020 and so the last one was held in 2019 where around 100 participants took part. “The camp is thus back by popular demand,” says Ramah Mumba, the BAS Director.
Speaking on behalf of the organizing team, BAS Coordinator Malakia Matias said that with all the precautions and measures being taken into account, the organizing team still aims to make this camp just as memorable and fun as the ones held before.
For more info, visit @BasketballArtists on Facebook or Instagram @basketballartistsschool.

