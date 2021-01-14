Another accolade for local bank

14 January 2021 | Banking

For the second consecutive year, Bank Windhoek has been rank the Best Bank in the country by PSG Namibia’s 2020 Banking Review.
The PSG Banking Review provides a detailed time series and financial ratio analysis between banks in Namibia, South Africa, Botswana, and Zambia. The ranking system consisted of six categories: profitability, cost efficiency, credit risk, advance growth, market share, and capital adequacy.
In the Namibian bank's category, Bank Windhoek outperformed in five categories, leading to best rate amongst the major financial institutions in Namibia.
The Review stated that financial ratios were based on the most recent financial statement data and all compounded growth numbers over three years. Participating banks’ overall performance and soundness by identifying their strengths and weaknesses regarding other metrics such as liquidity and credit risk policies, were also measured.

Relationship-driven
Bank Windhoek’s managing director Baronice Hans said that despite the challenging economic environment exacerbated by Covid-19, she is grateful for the trust and confidence shown by customers and staff.
“As a relationship-driven bank, our success is the result of their dedication and resilience,” she said. Hans added that Bank Windhoek has a unique and proud heritage based on its founders’ entrepreneurial foresight and pioneering spirit embedded in its culture.
“In as much as we are building a strong and high-performance driven business, we focus on being a responsible corporate citizen by giving back to the communities in which we operate. We also ensure that we embed environmental sustainability as evident from our issuance of the first Southern Africa Green Bond in 2018.”
Bank Windhoek is a Capricorn Group flagship brand, a financial services group listed on the Namibia Stock Exchange. Between 2019 and 2020, the bank has received various accolades, such as the Bank of the Year by the leading Financial Times publication The Banker, and the Best Corporate Bank in Namibia by the Global Banking and Finance Review.

Similar News

 

Financial relief for SMEs

4 days ago - 14 January 2021 | Banking

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) will launch business relief loans on 18 January, providing finance equivalent to between 3 and 6 months' working capital...

A round for the motor vehicle industry

1 month - 08 December 2020 | Banking

Dealerships and salespeople in the motor vehicle industry were awarded at Bank Windhoek’s annual Selekt Sales Awards ceremony hosted in Windhoek recently.The awards recognised dealerships...

Big win for local bank

1 month - 08 December 2020 | Banking

Bank Windhoek was named the Best Retail Bank in Namibia by the London-based Global Banking and Finance Review, a leading international financial portal and print...

Avoid overspending this season

1 month - 03 December 2020 | Banking

As the holiday cheer takes hold, we’re bound to be tempted to spend more than we should, but having fun shouldn’t mean overspending. Budgets may...

Be financially savvy this Black Friday

1 month - 26 November 2020 | Banking

With Black Friday tomorrow, it’s important for consumers to exercise caution and self-discipline when managing their money over this period. Lack of financial discipline around...

New campaign ignites patriotism

2 months ago - 27 October 2020 | Banking

Get Local #GoBeyond – this is Bank Windhoek’s new swipe campaign that is aimed at stimulating patriotism in light of the global pandemic challenges.According to...

Covid: The REAL impact on the Namibian economy

3 months ago - 14 October 2020 | Banking

Windhoek • Ruusa NandagoAfter the first outbreak was reported in December 2019, the World Health Organisation officially characterised Covid-19 as a pandemic on 11 March...

Cleaner cooking at Omaheke feeding scheme

3 months ago - 13 October 2020 | Banking

FNB Namibia handed over 260 aprons to community members who on a rotational basis volunteer to prepare and serve meals to learners in the Omaheke...

FNB is ‘Best in Namibia’

3 months ago - 08 October 2020 | Banking

Global Finance voted First National Bank (FNB) is the best bank in the country at the magazine’s 27th annual awards for the World’s Best Banks.FNB...

Eiman takes reigns of DBN’s SME Finance

3 months ago - 01 October 2020 | Banking

Seasoned veteran of business finance, Robert Eiman, has taken over the reigns of the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) SME Finance department.This move follows the...

Latest News

Residents relocated to avoid flooding

2 days ago - 15 January 2021 | Disasters

More than 200 residents of informal settlement in Windhoek were relocated to avoid their shacks being flooded.Speaking to Nampa, some residents said the decision was...

How Covid has changed the...

2 days ago - 15 January 2021 | Life Style

From wearing face masks in public to socialising from two meters apart, society is adapting to the rather unusual circumstances that have been brought about...

Fighting cervical cancer together

2 days ago - 15 January 2021 | Health

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common viral infection of the reproductive tract. Most sexually active women and men will be infected at some point...

Nambob joins the fight to...

3 days ago - 14 January 2021 | Society

With the Cancer Association of Namibia’s (CAN) National Outreach Programme kicking off today, Nambob (previously Avbob Namibia) extended their support to the organisations efforts to...

Covid stats in the spotlight

3 days ago - 14 January 2021 | Health

As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in Namibia, the US Embassy also continues to provide support to the Ministry of Health and...

Another accolade for local bank

3 days ago - 14 January 2021 | Banking

For the second consecutive year, Bank Windhoek has been rank the Best Bank in the country by PSG Namibia’s 2020 Banking Review.The PSG Banking Review...

Support for BAS

3 days ago - 14 January 2021 | Social Issues

The German Embassy in Windhoek continues to support Namibia in the areas of education and sport, especially now during Covid. Amongst others, the embassy has...

Financial relief for SMEs

4 days ago - 14 January 2021 | Banking

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) will launch business relief loans on 18 January, providing finance equivalent to between 3 and 6 months' working capital...

Minor amendments to Covid-19 regulations...

4 days ago - 13 January 2021 | Health

The measures announced on 23 December 2020 to control and prevent Covid-19 lapse at midnight tonight, with health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula saying earlier today...

Load More