Another Air Namibia resignation

17 September 2020 | Business

The national airline’s chief financial officer Werner Schuckmann has tendered his resignation with effect 30 September 2020.
The process to recruit a substantive chief financial officer for Air Namibia will commence soon.
Air Namibia’s interim CEO, Theo Mberirua, bade Schuckmann farewell, saying: “We would like to thank him for his dedicated service towards Namibia’s national carrier. We wish him the best in his next chapter and future endeavours,” he said.
Schuckmann worked for the airline twice: From July 2009 to April 2011 (two years), and again from October 2019 to September 2020 (1 year). During his tenure at Air Namibia, Schuckmann and his team have been working tirelessly to streamline operations, manage the airline’s creditors and prepare all that is needed for statutory audits.
“Air Namibia has always been close to my heart, and it has been a true honour to serve my country by working at our national airline. Air Namibia should continue playing a meaningful role to the economy in an efficient and sustainable manner,” Schuckmann said.

