Another ALI cohort graduates

Pictured FLTR are Dr Dina Katoma, Revonia Kahivere, Herodiana Kandjeke and Robert de Celestino. Photo contributed

The African Leadership Institute (ALI) completed its sixth training for health officials in Namibia

which led to another twelve healthcare professionals now being able to register for and graduate

with NQA accredited Certificates in Transformational Leadership.

To date, ALI – with financial assistance from the FirstRand Namibia Foundation – has trained more

than 45 recipients from the health ministry hailing from the Oshakati, Omaruru and Omaheke

regions and the Katutura hospital.

At the graduation, First Rand Namibia Foundation’s Revonia Kahivere, expressed her delight at the

success of this programme, saying said that nothing beats the feeling of knowing that you have

empowered one person to sustainably and positively transform the lives of possibly 10 more people

in their communities. “This sponsorship will not only see major upskilling as well as improvements in

our healthcare sector, but also a significantly sustainable value-creating chain within our

communities.”

ALI’s Dr Chrisna von Gericke-Fourie thanked the FirstRand Namibia Foundation. “We are happy to

see the positive impact of the training as we have heard success stories from the various areas

where our training participants work. We at ALI, are excited about our vision to transform Namibia

and the rest of Africa and are therefore grateful to those who partner with us to make this vision a

reality.”

Another group of 14 leaders will start their training at the end of June.The training focuses on

building both human and social capital. The participants are equipped, not only to lead themselves,

but are also given skills and knowledge to lead others, with the goal to lead transformation in their

respective spheres of influence.