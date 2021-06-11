Another ALI cohort graduates

11 June 2021 | Health

The African Leadership Institute (ALI) completed its sixth training for health officials in Namibia
which led to another twelve healthcare professionals now being able to register for and graduate
with NQA accredited Certificates in Transformational Leadership.
To date, ALI – with financial assistance from the FirstRand Namibia Foundation – has trained more
than 45 recipients from the health ministry hailing from the Oshakati, Omaruru and Omaheke
regions and the Katutura hospital.
At the graduation, First Rand Namibia Foundation’s Revonia Kahivere, expressed her delight at the
success of this programme, saying said that nothing beats the feeling of knowing that you have
empowered one person to sustainably and positively transform the lives of possibly 10 more people
in their communities. “This sponsorship will not only see major upskilling as well as improvements in
our healthcare sector, but also a significantly sustainable value-creating chain within our
communities.”
ALI’s Dr Chrisna von Gericke-Fourie thanked the FirstRand Namibia Foundation. “We are happy to
see the positive impact of the training as we have heard success stories from the various areas
where our training participants work. We at ALI, are excited about our vision to transform Namibia
and the rest of Africa and are therefore grateful to those who partner with us to make this vision a
reality.”
Another group of 14 leaders will start their training at the end of June.The training focuses on
building both human and social capital. The participants are equipped, not only to lead themselves,
but are also given skills and knowledge to lead others, with the goal to lead transformation in their
respective spheres of influence.

