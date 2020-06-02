Another boost for disaster relief

Pictured are Magdalena Awases (trustee), Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa, and Revonia Kahivere (FirstRand Namibia).

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust, donated N$1.5 million to government in response to Covid-19 efforts and aims at supporting the unemployed, small and large businesses and for the procurement of essential goods such as food and medicine.

According to foundation trustee Magdalena Awases, “We appreciate and applaud government’s efforts to set up the disaster relief fund to support those in the greatest of need. FNB believes that we have a key role to play in assisting to minimize the likelihood of transmission and its impact on society. We are proud of the level of resilience that the communities have demonstrated as they fight against the challenges that Covid-19 brings.”

Receiving the donation, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila thanked everyone for their contributions and said she was happy to see that the support provided targeted a wide range of areas and issues in the form of provision to SMEs, medical equipment, protective gear, hand sanitisers and humanitarian support.

She encouraged all stakeholders to assist government to ensure that government remains afloat.

