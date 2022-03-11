Another cosmic breakthrough for HESS

Artist's impression of the white dwarf and red giant binary system following the nova outburst.

The telescopes of the High-Energy Stereoscopic System (HESS) in the Khomas Hochland recently delivered another breakthrough in the world of cosmic science.

For the first time ever, a galactic explosion, or nova, was observed in very high gamma rays outside our own solar system.

The University of Namibia (Unam) said in a media statement issued on 10 March, that novae are powerful explosions on the surface of a white dwarf within a double star system, where a larger star and a smaller star revolve around each other.

White dwarfs are stars that have burned up all their hydrogen - which they once used as nuclear fuel.

“The stars in this system are about the same distance from each other as the earth and the sun,” said Alison Mitchell, a researcher at the Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg and lead researcher on the HESS-Nova program.

“When a nova appeared in August 2021, the HESS telescopes allowed us to observe a galactic explosion in very high gamma rays for the first time ever,” she said.



In real time

It was also during the event that researchers were able to follow the development of a nova in real time for the first time, which allowed them to study cosmic particle acceleration as if they were watching a movie.

They could measure high-energy gamma rays for up to a month after the explosion.

“A nova creates a shock wave, which tears through the surrounding medium, drags particles along with it and accelerates it to extreme energies,” the statement reads.

HESS researchers were also able to observe this acceleration process for the first time.

“Surprisingly, it appears that the RS Ophiuchi nova particles are accelerating to a speed that, in theory, is considered the limit within ideal conditions,” the university said in the statement.

The researchers discovered that the particles accelerate to energies that are hundreds of times greater than previously observed in novae. In addition, the energy released during the explosion is extremely efficiently converted into accelerated protons and heavy atomic nuclei.

“This is the first time ever that we have been able to make observations like this and it will enable us to gain more accurate insight into how cosmic explosions work,” explains Dmitry Khangulyan, a theoretical astrophysicist at Rikkyo University in Tokyo, Japan. “For example, we can discover that novae make a contribution to the ever-present sea of cosmic rays and therefore have a significant effect on the dynamics of their immediate environment.”



How it happens

The researchers explain that nova events occur when the white dwarf collects material from its massive compound star by its gravity.

“Some nova events take place repeatedly. These recurrent novae are the result of thermonuclear explosions on the surface of white dwarfs. RS Ophiuchi is one of these recurring novae; there is an explosion on its surface about every 15 to 20 years,” reads the statement.

Unam graduate and HESS Observatory staff member, Sennae Kankondi, as well as the Unam physics student Sigrid Shilunga, were part of the team that handled the telescopes during this observation.