Another demo against oil production

Fridays for Future demonstrates against the planned oil production by ReconAfrica in northern Namibia. Photo: Steffi Balzar

Windhoek • Steffi Balzar



The organisation Fridays for Future demonstrated in the capital on Friday against the planned oil production by the Canadian company ReconAfrica in northern Namibia.

The demonstrators marched from Ausspannplatz to the US embassy and then to the German embassy to hand over an open letter to the representatives there.

In a media statement, it was said that protests in front of the Canadian High Commission in London also took place on Thursday in solidarity. “The protesters are calling on the G7 countries - especially Canada, Germany, Great Britain and the USA - to show leadership at this critical point and to take steps to stop this ‘carbon bomb project’.”

In addition to Earth Day, which was commemorated on Thursday, the climate summit of US President Joe Biden was the reason for the Fridays for Future demonstration.

Last Thursday and Friday, Biden hosted 40 politicians to a virtual climate summit to ensure swift action in the climate crisis. The protesters called on the politicians to urgently follow up on their words. After all, the question was how Namibia could still work with ReconAfrica if it wanted to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 92% by 2030.

