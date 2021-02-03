Another Golf for Autism Series launched
03 February 2021 | Sports
The ten-event series takes place from 20 February, starting at Omeya Golf Club and then comes a full circle with the final taking place on the same course on 21 November, after first teeing off at nine other golf clubs across the country.
The main aim of the series is to raise awareness and funds for the Autism Association of Namibia.
“As a bank with a long-standing association with the development of sport in our country, golf has special allure for the Nedbank brand in its entirety,” says Martha Murorua, the bank’s Managing Director. “Our past association with junior golf development has already produced champions like Stefanus Bonifatius and Likius Naande, and we look forward to extending great golfing experiences to courses and clubs across our country.”
How it works
As was the case last year, all golfers with an official handicap are allowed to participate in each of the 10 events. The winner from each event will then progress to the final, with the format being an individual stableford. At the final event the ten winners will respectively team up with an invited sponsoring team consisting of three players to compete for team prizes as well as attractive overall prizes, which are unmatched on the local golf scene. The ultimate prizes will be announced at the opening event.
According to Petra Dillmann, director of the Autism Association of Namibia, the continuation of support for the project will have a great impact as it increases the chances of sustainability towards supporting autistic people, their parents, teachers and the community in learning about and retaining their awareness, understanding and knowledge about autism.
“The Autism Association of Namibia remains immensely grateful to the organisers, sponsors and players and supporters in helping with this important work,” Dillmann says.
What’s happening when?
• Saturday 20 February: Omeya Golf Club
• Saturday 6 March: Mariental Golf Club
• Saturday 27 March: Gobabis Golf Club
• Saturday 24 April: Tsumeb Golf Club
• Saturday 26 June: Oshakati Golf Club
• Saturday 24 July: Okahandja Golf Club
• Saturday 21 August: Walvis Bay Golf Club
• Saturday 28 August: Rossmund Golf Course
• Saturday 4 September: Henties Bay Golf and Lifestyle Estate
• Saturday 16 October: Windhoek Golf and Country Club
• Saturday 20 November: Omeya Golf Club
Organiser Dan Zwiebel expressed his excitement for the 2021 edition of the Nedbank for Autism Series, saying “I am extremely proud of our achievements in 2020 and I am excited to roll out an even better 2021 edition. A big thanks to all the sponsors for the valued support ensuring that we can make a significant difference through the game of golf.”
The co-sponsors for the ten stop country-wide golf event are M+Z Motors, AfricaOnline, Engen Namibia, ComputerKit Namibia, Khomas Medical Centre, Taeuber & Corssen, Gondwana Collection Namibia, Safintra Roofing, Imperial, as well as Future Media as the media partner.
Anyone who wishes to register for the Nedbank for Autism Series is welcome to contact Dan Zwiebel at [email protected]