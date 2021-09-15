Another kapana cook-off round this weekend

15 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The central round of the 2021 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off takes place at the Soweto Market in Katutura on Saturday.
The competition, which was launched in May this year and is aimed at promoting entrepreneurship, hosted a coastal round that same month. However, the competition came to a halt due to government-imposed Covid-19 restrictions.
In a media statement, Nedbank’s Manager for Communication and Public Relations Selma Kaulinge said with restrictions now relaxed, the central and northern rounds of the Kapana cook-off are scheduled to take place on Saturday and again on Saturday 2 October.
The final takes place in Windhoek on 16 October.
“The winner receives the opportunity to either start a new business or formalise an existing one worth N$100 000, which includes a fully-fledged mobile food truck and a cash prize of N$10 000. Second and third place winners win cash prizes of N$7 000 and N$3 000 respectively,” she said.
Kaulinge added that the pandemic has highlighted that SMEs are an important driving force of economic growth and an important engine for job creation.
“The Nedbank Kapana cook-off is one of the vehicles used by the bank to reach out to the market’s small players who are already running a small business and aspire to expand and formalise their operations. It is run on a national scale, demonstrating how determined we are to reach Namibians everywhere. No one is left behind: The winner could be anywhere in Namibia, and the cook-off provides an opportunity someone may never have dreamed of,” she said.
To date, Nedbank Namibia has invested over N$3 million in hosting the national competition in support of small businesses and to celebrate Namibian cuisine.
The Nedbank Kapana Cook-off is held in collaboration with Bakpro and the Namibian Chefs Association.

