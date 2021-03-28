Another loss for Desert Jewels

28 March 2021 | Sports

The SPAR Proteas continued their unbeaten run in the SPAR Challenge Tri-nations tournament at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Saturday with a convincing 66-31 win over Namibia, after leading 39-15 at halftime.
SPAR Proteas coach Dorette Badenhorst started with a blend of younger and more experienced players and the mixture proved very successful. The Namibian Debmarine Desert Jewels struggled with the speed and intensity of the game and scored only six goals in the first quarter, against the 19 scored by the South Africans. By halftime, the SPAR Proteas had established an unassailable lead of 39-15, leaving the Namibians trying to play catch up.
The Debmarine Desert Jewels put up a good showing in the third quarter, losing it by just three goals before the SPAR Proteas showed their class in the final quarter, which they won 15-7.
Wing defence Nozipho Ntshangase had a night to remember when she was named most valued player in her debut match.
On Sunday, Uganda play Namibia at 10:00. The two later matches are between the SPAR Baby Proteas and the President’s XII at 4pm, followed by the match between the SPAR Proteas and the Uganda She-Cranes at 18:00.
The matches with be broadcast live on Supersport Variety 4.

Similar News

 

Around the world – eight times!

29th of March 12:06 | Sports

Windhoek • [email protected] goal was to cover the circumference of the globe to raise awareness onthe value of water. But instead of covering 40 075km, runners...

Steep learning curve for Namibian netball

17 hours ago | Sports

The Ugandan She-Cranes notched up a second victory over the Namibian Debmarine Desert Jewels in the SPAR Challenge Tri-Nations netball tournament at the Cape Town...

Uganda steals Desert Jewels’ sparkle

2 days ago - 26 March 2021 | Sports

The Ugandan She-Cranes thumped the Namibian Debmarine Desert Jewels by 49 goals to 28 on the second day of the SPAR Challenge Tri-Nations netball tournament...

Netball: Namibia bows to Proteas in first match

3 days ago - 26 March 2021 | Sports

South Africa’s Proteas got off to a winning start in the SPAR Challenge Tri-nations tournament at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Thursday, with...

Nam joins netball challenge in SA

3 days ago - 25 March 2021 | Sports

Three of Africa’s top netball nations – South Africa, Uganda and Namibia – are fighting it out for top honours in the SPAR Challenge International...

Urgent renovations needed at Sam Nujoma Stadium

4 days ago - 24 March 2021 | Sports

Namibian football will be dealt another blow if the Sam Nujoma Stadium is not brought up to the standards of the Confederation of African Football...

Volleyball tourney honours legend

4 days ago - 24 March 2021 | Sports

The Dome in Swakopmund is an action-packed volleyball venue this weekend when the Namibian Volleyball Federation (NVF) hosts the 2021 Bank Windhoek Doc Open Tournament....

PAY receives mountain bikes

6 days ago - 22 March 2021 | Sports

FNB Namibia recently handed over a donation of five new mountain bikes to the Physically Active Youth (PAY) programme. This sponsorship will afford younger riders...

European stint to prep Miller for Olympics

1 week ago - 18 March 2021 | Sports

Namibia’s mountain bike champion Alex Miller says competing in Europe for his new team will help him prepare well for the upcoming Olympic Games.The young...

CFC starts fistball season a winning note

1 week ago - 17 March 2021 | Sports

Boosted by home turf advantage, Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1) kicked off its 2021 Bank Windhoek Fistball League season on a high note by defeating...

Latest News

Mayor campaigns for developmental state...

29th of March 12:03 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] were lashing back and forth after mayor Job Amupanda referred to the heads ofstate as the “political elite”.Former mayor Fransina Kahungu said...

Miss Namibia: Finalists announced

29th of March 11:55 | Events

Miss Namibia held its preliminary rounds on Saturday, 27 March, in Windhoek where the pageant’s top 16 were revealed. The finalists are Andeline Wieland, Shahida...

Diamond Arrow for Engen Namibia

29th of March 11:48 | Business

Engen Namibia received a Diamond Arrow Award, at the annual Professional Management Review (PMR) awards ceremony which was held in the capital recently. The brand...

The basics of grazing management

29th of March 11:38 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaThe grazing value and capacity of the land is a factor of certain attributes which includes the soil condition, grass species composition,...

’n Sjiek en sjarmante Fransman...

1 hour ago | Motors

Kaapstad • Dirk GallowitzPeugeot se indrukwekkende nuwe 2008 is onlangs in Suider-Afrika bekendgestel. Ons het die plaaslike bekendstelling in ’n papsopwinterwaternat Limpopo bygewoon en sommer...

Fire destroys Windhoek joinery

2 hours ago | Disasters

The Strödike joinery in Windhoek in Prosperita burned down to the ground over the weekend.The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, with...

Windhoek Central Hospital in the...

2 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek Central Hospital's neonatal unit and theatre were left in a state of panic on Sunday morning when they were hurriedly relocated...

SA minsters urged to help...

17 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] South African Democratic Alliance (DA) is pushing South African ministers of immigration and international relations to take a stand against Namibia’s refusal...

Steep learning curve for Namibian...

17 hours ago | Sports

The Ugandan She-Cranes notched up a second victory over the Namibian Debmarine Desert Jewels in the SPAR Challenge Tri-Nations netball tournament at the Cape Town...

Load More