Another loss for Desert Jewels

Izette Griesel of SPAR Proteas in action during the SPAR Challenge International Tri Nations. The SPAR Proteas beat Namibia 66 – 31 in the fourth test match played on Saturday, 27 March 2021 at the CTICC, Cape Town in Western Cape Province. Photo Reg Caldecott

The SPAR Proteas continued their unbeaten run in the SPAR Challenge Tri-nations tournament at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Saturday with a convincing 66-31 win over Namibia, after leading 39-15 at halftime.

SPAR Proteas coach Dorette Badenhorst started with a blend of younger and more experienced players and the mixture proved very successful. The Namibian Debmarine Desert Jewels struggled with the speed and intensity of the game and scored only six goals in the first quarter, against the 19 scored by the South Africans. By halftime, the SPAR Proteas had established an unassailable lead of 39-15, leaving the Namibians trying to play catch up.

The Debmarine Desert Jewels put up a good showing in the third quarter, losing it by just three goals before the SPAR Proteas showed their class in the final quarter, which they won 15-7.

Wing defence Nozipho Ntshangase had a night to remember when she was named most valued player in her debut match.

On Sunday, Uganda play Namibia at 10:00. The two later matches are between the SPAR Baby Proteas and the President’s XII at 4pm, followed by the match between the SPAR Proteas and the Uganda She-Cranes at 18:00.

The matches with be broadcast live on Supersport Variety 4.

