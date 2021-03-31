Another loss for Desert Jewels

Namibian captain announces retirement

31 March 2021 | Sports

The SPAR Proteas retained their unbeaten record at the SPAR Challenge Tri-Nations tournament in Cape Town on Tuesday, with an emphatic 59-26 win over the Namibian Debmarine Desert Jewels.
It was their third victory over Namibia, who are ranked 23rd in the world; the SPAR Proteas are ranked fifth.
Despite the heavy defeat, the Debmarine Desert Jewels played better than they did on Monday, when they lost heavily to the Ugandan She-Cranes. They fought hard for the ball and achieved some audacious turnovers. They were also more disciplined and conceded fewer penalties.
Namibian coach Julene Meyer said she was much happier. “We started better than we did against Uganda yesterday and we competed better for the ball. We had some moments of brilliance. What we need to do is to stretch those moments of brilliance to become more consistent.”
Meyer said the SPAR Challenge Tri-Nations had been invaluable for the Namibian team as it strives to qualify for the Commonwealth Games next year and the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in 2023.
Namibian captain, Jatjinda Kambatuku announced her retirement of international netball after the match.

