Another medal for Nambala

T13 sprinter Johannes Nambala won Namibia’s second medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games in Japan on Thursday morning.

Nambala who qualified to the final of the T13 400 metre (m) after finishing second in his heat on Wednesday night, finished third in the final of the 400m and collected a bronze medal for Team Namibia which is their second at the competition.

To claim the bronze on Thursday morning Nambala finished behind 2016 Paralympic Games defending champion Mohamed Amguoun of Morocco, who ran a seasonal best time of 47.70 seconds but finished second while Nambala ran a seasonal best of 48.76 seconds.

Skander Djamil Athmani of Algeria became the new T13 400m Paralympic champion after breaking Amguoun’s world record of 46.92 seconds with his sensational sprint of 46.70 seconds at the rainy Olympic Stadium.

In an interview with Nampa after the race Nambala said he feels proud of himself and credit should be given to his coach Letu Hamhola for believing in him. “The race was good as I came here to compete as a world champion. There are new guys coming up but as an athlete I will work on my flaws from now on and there will be no resting until the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games,” said Nambala who added that he is not scared of anyone because 400m is his race and he will come back stronger in 2024. – Nampa

