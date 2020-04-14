Another N$5 million for pandemic

14 April 2020 | Economics

The Capricorn Group announced a N$5 million contribution to the nationwide efforts to help address some of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Specific areas of support are aimed at poor and vulnerable communities, medical staff protection and equipment, as well as assistance to clients, including small and medium sized businesses to help sustain jobs and businesses.
The group’s contribution is split as follows:
• N$1 million to the National Disaster Fund.
• N$1 million towards the direct procurement of medical supplies and equipment. This includes Bank Windhoek’s procurement of testing kits for Covid-19 as well as nasopharyngeal swab collection kits to the value of N$332 000.
• Targeted support by the Group of the poor and vulnerable communities valued at N$3 million over a period of four months to address the needs of the most vulnerable of society, through a partnership with Imago Dei, a longstanding partner of our Group’s social investment initiatives, as well as other registered welfare organisations.
• Capricorn subsidiaries Bank Windhoek and Entrepo will support business sustainability and job security by providing financial assistance to bridge the current environment. To assist SME and individual clients and continue to employ and pay their employees, Bank Windhoek announced the waiver of certain fees, special interest rates for senior citizens and the deferment of capital and interest payments on term loan facilities, vehicle and asset finance, mortgage loans and overdraft facilities.
Bank Windhoek will also be facilitating certain assistance measures in support of the stimulus package announced by the minister of finance on 1 April 2020. More details in this regard will be announced.
To date, the Group has provided all the necessary materials including masks, cleaning material, sanitizers and gloves which were needed by all branches and departments in all three countries (Namibia, Botswana and Zambia) they operate in.

Capricorn Group CEO Thinus Prinsloo.

Similar News

 

Repo rate lowest yet

4 hours ago | Economics

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Namibia (BoN) announced a reduction of the repo rate by 100 basis points to 4.25% in...

Suspending income tax not an option – Shidhudhu

2 days ago - 14 April 2020 | Economics

Suspending income tax to ease the burden of Covid-19 is not an option at this stage, says ministry of finance spokesperson, Tonateni Shidhudhu.His statement comes...

RFLAUN pension payouts to continue

2 weeks ago - 27 March 2020 | Economics

The Retirement Fund for Local Authorities and Utility Services in Namibia (RFLAUN) has implemented operational measures to promote business continuity during the Khomas and Erongo...

‘Retain employees’ - Shinguadja

2 weeks ago - 26 March 2020 | Economics

The executive director in the ministry of labour, industrial relations and employment creation, Bro-Mathew Shinguadja, called on employers not to retrench, force employees to resign...

Retailers say no need to panic

3 weeks ago - 24 March 2020 | Economics

Management of food stores in Namibia agree: There is no need to panic since there are various measures in place to ensure that the country...

Hope springs eternal

1 month - 26 February 2020 | Economics

The current weak economic situation can be turned around by making smart policy choices and appointing capable and competent leaders, High-Level Panel on the Namibian...

Housing market remains stable

1 month - 21 February 2020 | Economics

The rental market continues to bottom-out although at a moderate pace. In effect, the FNB Rental Index as at December 2019 shows a contraction of...

GIPF improves processing of claims and benefits

4 months ago - 26 November 2019 | Economics

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) announced the fund’s solution upgrade from the Horizon solution to the Document Management Solution (DMS).DMS is a workflow solution...

What Monopoly can teach us about real estate

5 months ago - 11 November 2019 | Economics

Purchasing your first home can be very intimidating, which is why it can be helpful to think of the process in more familiar terms.According RE/MAX’s...

October fuel price unchanged

6 months ago - 01 October 2019 | Economics

Fuel prices for October remain unchanged, according to the Ministry of Mines and Energy.In a media statement released this afternoon, the ministry said that in...

Latest News

Maternal healthcare fails dismally

16th of April 14:10 | Health

Most expectant mothers are confronted with myriad challenges ranging from the inability to access health facilities, being forced to deliver at home due to limited...

RA offices remain closed

16th of April 13:31 | Transport

The Roads Authority (RA) said that all offices including the Namibian Traffic Information System (NaTIS), transport regulations and weighbridges will remain closed until the national...

Gratis leesprogram vir leerlinge in...

43 minutes ago | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] opvoedkundige instelling Stimulus Maksima het in samewerking met die Afrikaanse Taal- en Kultuurvereniging (ATKV) die Reading Rocket-leesprogram onlangs bekendgestel.Ouers is moedeloos en...

Unam has reason to celebrate

2 hours ago | Education

Windhoek • Simon NameshoSince it became a standalone school in 2016, the University of Namibia’s School of Public Health is graduating its first cohort with...

Suicides could spike amidst Covid-19

2 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] economic and emotional battering from the fall-out of the Covid-19 pandemic could lead to increased suicides and mental health problems in Namibia....

Upgrading security for a freestanding...

2 hours ago | Life Style

Namibians are security-conscious people. That’s why many prefer living in security complexes and gated communities because of the additional feeling of safety these homes provide....

Business recovery after lockdown

3 hours ago | Business

Stephan du PlessisRight now, most owners of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have been out of business for three weeks. Some have been able to...

Repo rate lowest yet

4 hours ago | Economics

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Namibia (BoN) announced a reduction of the repo rate by 100 basis points to 4.25% in...

Bocelli’s performance one for the...

21 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

On Easter Sunday, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli broke multiple records with an emotionally-charged solo performance, streamed exclusively live via YouTube from the Duomo in Milan.This...

Load More