Another N$5 million for pandemic

Capricorn Group CEO Thinus Prinsloo.

The Capricorn Group announced a N$5 million contribution to the nationwide efforts to help address some of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Specific areas of support are aimed at poor and vulnerable communities, medical staff protection and equipment, as well as assistance to clients, including small and medium sized businesses to help sustain jobs and businesses.

The group’s contribution is split as follows:

• N$1 million to the National Disaster Fund.

• N$1 million towards the direct procurement of medical supplies and equipment. This includes Bank Windhoek’s procurement of testing kits for Covid-19 as well as nasopharyngeal swab collection kits to the value of N$332 000.

• Targeted support by the Group of the poor and vulnerable communities valued at N$3 million over a period of four months to address the needs of the most vulnerable of society, through a partnership with Imago Dei, a longstanding partner of our Group’s social investment initiatives, as well as other registered welfare organisations.

• Capricorn subsidiaries Bank Windhoek and Entrepo will support business sustainability and job security by providing financial assistance to bridge the current environment. To assist SME and individual clients and continue to employ and pay their employees, Bank Windhoek announced the waiver of certain fees, special interest rates for senior citizens and the deferment of capital and interest payments on term loan facilities, vehicle and asset finance, mortgage loans and overdraft facilities.

Bank Windhoek will also be facilitating certain assistance measures in support of the stimulus package announced by the minister of finance on 1 April 2020. More details in this regard will be announced.

To date, the Group has provided all the necessary materials including masks, cleaning material, sanitizers and gloves which were needed by all branches and departments in all three countries (Namibia, Botswana and Zambia) they operate in.



