Another repatriation flight this month

04 August 2020 | Local News

Another repatriation is being planned by the German embassy in Windhoek and Lufthansa, to fly German citizens in Namibia back home. At the moment, Lufthansa flight LH570 is scheduled to depart from Frankfurt on 20 August (18:30 local time) and will land in Windhoek at 05:45 the next morning. Around 18 hours later, on 22 August (at 00:15) German citizens and residents of Schengen countries should be able to return to Europe. The flight is expected to land in Frankfurt the next day at 10:30. “Please note that these are repatriation flights and not commercial flights,” Lufthansa said, emphasising that these envisaged flights must first be approved by Namibia. However, some well-known travel agencies can be contacted to make bookings. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo Allgemeine Zeitung/DPA

